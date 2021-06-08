Asheville, NC Mom speaks out after elected sheriff denied parents entry to school board meeting

Special to WorldTribune

Commentary by Tamara Parker, June 8, 2020

[Editor’s Note: A group of parents in Buncombe County in North Carolina called on the county sheriff and all school board members to resign after they were restricted from attending and speaking at recent school board meetings. In a press release sent to.com, the concerned parents reported that Sheriff Quintin Miller had instructed deputies “to deny access to the concerned citizens gathered outside” at a May 6 meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education.(A YouTube video on the alleged denial of access to the meeting can be seen here .)

On June 3, some 75 citizens sought to attend a school board meeting in Buncombe County in Asheville, North Carolina. They were concerned about several issues, ranging from coronavirus mask mandates and vaccines to Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.

While other counties in North Carolina allow parents and citizens to assemble inside their school board meetings (as prescribed by the Constitution), citizens in Buncombe are kept outside, only being allowed to enter the building one at a time for public comment and allowed to speak for three minutes.

Citizens are not allowed to participate or watch the meeting except through a livestream on YouTube which is cut off at points, with comments turned off.

Our elected officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and to the North Carolina state Constitution. By not allowing citizens into the public school board meeting, they have broken that oath of office.

COVID rules do not apply, according to settled Supreme Court rulings. In Miranda vs Arizona, the Court ruled, “Where rights secured by the Constitution are involved, there can be no rule making or legislation which would abrogate them.” Home Building & Loan Assoc. vs. Blaisdell states, “Emergency does not create power. Emergency does not increase granted power or remove or diminish restrictions imposed upon power granted or reserved. The Constitution was adopted in a period of grave emergency. Its grants of power to the federal government and its limitations of the power of the States were determined in the light of emergency and they are not altered by emergency.”

Both the government and the people have forgotten that our rights come from God and not from government. Both federal and state constitutions are there to limit the power of the government and give the power to the people. Parents have been awakened from slumber by the events of the last few years and by hearing what their children are being taught when they came home and were schooled via Zoom. Having heard the indoctrination of their children with their own ears parents are rightly concerned and alarmed.

Speaking of the bill passed in the North Carolina House to prohibit Critical Race Theory from being taught in public schools, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson stated:

Radical leftists complain that this legislation is “white-washing history” and “academic apartheid.” Students should absolutely learn the horrific facts associated with slavery, Jim Crow, and other dark times in our nation’s history.

They should not, however be subjected to pseudo-science social justice initiatives like the “1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory,” which seek to divide us along racial lines and teach that the systems of our Republic and the history of our Great American Experiment are shameful.

Our children, regardless of their background, should know that it is their shared and diverse experiences that make America great. Learning about these experiences should bring them together, not drive them apart. This legislation ensures that our students will be taught that we all have value, regardless of who we are, or who our ancestors were.

Although Dr. Anthony Fauci in his private emails admits that masks do not work, Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s top public health official, has stated that masks in schools “will continue until the guidance changes from the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention].”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary also said that a “vast majority” of students are unvaccinated and that the CDC continues to recommend that people who are unvaccinated – including children – need to continue wearing masks indoors. “I think we will need to see as the summer moves along,” Cohen continued. “It may be possible that vaccinations will be available for younger students.” She added that vaccines for young children might be available “late into the fall.”

Cohen said that if any new guidance comes from the CDC, the state will “act on it very quickly.”

One high school student who spoke to the Buncombe School Board stated that wearing a mask has been “an extreme struggle for me and several of my peers. I would sit there in class and by the end of the day I would have a severe migraine and it was very hard for me to focus.”

Jenny Judd, who has a son in high school, told the board of her shock when taking him to the dentist and discovering that “her son who had never had a cavity in his life” had so many cavities in his mouth that the dentist could not even count them. “This has been proven to be as a result of wearing masks from the extra bacteria that is being accumulated from wearing them for long periods of time,” she said.

Steve Markin, a retired teacher, said “the number one thing they tell you as a teacher to do to make sure your kids are learning is to look at their faces. It’s not to take a test, it’s not to do an assessment it’s to look at their faces. When you put masks on children, that is an impossible task. I wonder what your scores will be… I wonder what the nation’s scores will be this year…. You might want to check out the Fauci emails where the guru of all of this, the god of the COVID 19, has said that masks are ineffective.”

Parents are concerned about the mounting number of vaccine injuries being reported to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) and the unknown long term side effects of the COVID vaccine. They are concerned that because COVID has been added as a reportable disease, and because state General Statute 90-21.5 declares that minors do not need parental consent to receive treatment for reportable diseases, minors in North Carolina can take the COVID shot without a parent’s permission. For now, that’s ages 12 and up.

“It is criminal to think that a 12-year-old can be pressured by the school to take a vaccine or any medical procedure for that matter, without parental consent,” one parent stated.

Tamara Parker is a wife, concerned Mom, producer, filmmaker and composer in the upcoming documentary, “The Raw Truth About Socialism”. She is also a multi-instrumentalist and music teacher in the Asheville area.

