Asheville, NC doctor cites 100 percent recovery rate for acute Covid patients

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2021

A North Carolina-based doctor who prescribed ivermectin and fluvoxamine to treat 4,000 acute Covid cases reported overwhelming success.

Dr. Syed Haider, who on his website notes he devotes 99 percent of his full-time practice “on cutting edge real world COVID-19 treatment,” reported only five hospitalizations, zero deaths and a 100 percent recovery rate using the ivermectin/fluvoxamine combination.

My experience using ivermectin and fluvoxamine in 4000 acute COVID-19 patients: 5 hospitalized. 0 dead. 4000 recovered. 5 pharmacist threats. 1 medical board complaint. 1 lawyer retained. Hundreds of medication transfers for pharmacist refusals. — Dr. Syed Haider (@DrSyedHaider) October 21, 2021

Fluvoxamine is an FDA approved medication for depression and obsessive compulsive disorder, is widely available, and inexpensive.

Fluvoxamine “can be an effective early treatment for COVID-19,” CETF (Covid Early Treatment Fund) reported.

“Physicians who had been prescribing ivermectin plus supplements have reported markedly superior outcomes when adding fluvoxamine (50mg BID). There is no known interaction between the drugs,” CETF added.

“It’s in a class of drugs called Selective Serotonin-Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs). SSRIs appear to activate a central nervous system protein that plays a role in regulating inflammatory responses. Small clinical and observational studies show that repurposing fluvoxamine to treat coronavirus prevents some of the most serious complications related to inflammation, and keeps people from hospitalization.”

Haider’s Covid care is available online in 44 states.

