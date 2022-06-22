Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Subscribe by Email Print This Post Special to WorldTribune, June 22, 2022 Julie Hartman ‘22 delivered these remarks in Harvard’s Memorial Chapel on May 3, 2022. / Video Image ‘Ashamed of America’: A Harvard senior’s parting shot ‘Ashamed of America’: A Harvard senior’s parting shot added by Editor One on June 22, 2022View all posts by Editor One → Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Share Share Share Share Share Related
You must be logged in to post a comment Login