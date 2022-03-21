As illegals watched, reporters were ‘detained at gunpoint’ by Biden’s border agents

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2022

Team Biden’s handling of the crisis at the U.S. southern border has become so absurd that journalists reporting on the thousands of illegals crossing the border each day are more likely to be detained than the illegal border crossers, critics say.

On Friday, journalists with the Real America’s Voice TV network described being “detained at gunpoint” by Border Patrol agents, Just the News reported.

Ben Bergquam, a reporter with Real America’s Voice — with whom Just the News is partnered — posted a video depicting him in the back of a Border Patrol vehicle, showing what appeared to be a Border Patrol agent directing Bergquam’s colleagues with his gun drawn.

“And all of this is happening [with] 60 illegal [immigrants] just standing by the wall, no problem,” Bergquam said. “While our country is being invaded, they’re more worried about us.”

“While we have complete respect for law enforcement, we were stunned to be detained at gunpoint while illegal immigrants looked on right after crossing our southern border,” Bergquam told Just the News. “This incident reveals the backwards priorities of our leaders in Washington, unfortunately, as the border crisis worsens by the day.”

Real America’s Voice CEO Howard Diamond said that “such targeting of journalists has rarely ever happened in America.”

“Though the Biden administration’s border agency’s detainment of our journalists greatly concerns us,” Diamond said, “we remain undaunted in our commitment to deliver consistent and fact-based news reporting on the crisis on the southern border while the rest of the media ignore it.”

Since Joe Biden was installed in the White House in January 2021, upwards of 2 million illegal immigrant encounters have been reported by authorities at the southern border.

