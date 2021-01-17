As another migrant caravan heads North, Biden to push citizenship for 11 million illegals on Day 1

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2021

Believing the door to citizenship will be swung wide open in the coming days, a caravan of thousands of illegal immigrants from Honduras pushed through the border in Guatemala en route to the United States, reports say.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has vowed on Jan. 20 to begin the process of granting citizenship to 11 million illegals already in the U.S.

Guatemala’s immigration spokesman Alejandra Mena told Reuters that approximately 6,500 Honduran migrants were massed at the country’s southern border on Saturday with an ultimate announced destination of the United States.

A video tweeted by Festivales Solidarios shows thousands pushing past Guatemalan police and soldiers.

Mena told Reuters that as many as 3,500 have already pushed through the border into Guatemala.

Ron Klain, who would be Biden’s chief of staff, said Saturday that Biden will send an immigration bill to Congress “on his first day in office.” He didn’t elaborate.

Biden’s office declined to comment and, as per the usual drill, the corporate media was content not to press for specifics.

Domingo Garcia, former president of the League of Latin American Citizens, said he was pleased with what Biden told advocates on a call Thursday.

“I was pleasantly surprised that they were going to take quick action because we got the same promises from Obama, who got elected in ’08, and he totally failed,” Garcia said, without noting that Biden was vice president when that promise was broken.

Kamala Harris offered similar remarks in an interview with Univision that aired Tuesday, saying DACA and TPS recipients will “automatically get green cards” while others would be on an eight-year path to citizenship.

