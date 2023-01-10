Articles of impeachment filed against DHS chief Mayorkas

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 10, 2023

Texas Republicans Rep. Pat Fallon on Monday introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The articles have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for further action.

“Secretary Mayorkas has violated the law and his implemented policies that undermine law enforcement activities at our southern border,” Fallon said in a statement. “From perjuring himself before Congress about maintaining operational control of the border to the infamous ‘whipgate’ slander against our border patrol agents, Secretary Mayorkas has proven time and time again that he is unfit to lead the Department of Homeland Security. His willful actions erode our immigration system, undermine border patrol morale, and imperil American national security. He must be removed from office.”

The House Judiciary Committee notified Mayorkas late last year it would seek his testimony early into the new Congress, as well as the testimony of 10 other DHS officials.

Fallon’s first article alleges that Mayorkas has failed to faithfully execute the “Secure the Fence Act of 2006.” The article says that law requires the secretary of Homeland Security to “maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States.”

The second article alleges that Mayorkas, “in violation of his constitutional oath, willfully provided perjurious, false, and misleading testimony to Congress.” To back up that charge, the article quotes Mayorkas’ testimony during April 26 and Nov. 15 congressional hearings in which he said the border was secure.

The final of the three articles charges that Mayorkas “publicly and falsely slandered” border agents who were accused – but later cleared – of whipping Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas in 2021.

“The 511-page report by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Personal Responsibility found ‘no evidence that [Border Patrol agents] involved in this incident struck, intentionally or otherwise, any migrant with their reins,’” Fallon writes. “Secretary Mayorkas slandered his own Border Patrol agents and TXDPS Troopers involved in this incident, contributing to a further decrease in already-low morale among agents.”

If House Republicans manage to impeach Mayorkas, it’s unlikely he would be convicted in the Democrat-led Senate.

