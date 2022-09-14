Army Ranger, 40, who set fitness records, dies ‘suddenly’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 14, 2022

Lt. Col. Nicholas D. Goshen, assigned to the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division‘s intelligence directorate and deployed in Romania, died on Sept. 6 of what an Army press release said were “natural causes.”

No other details about the circumstances surrounding the death of Goshen, age 40, were provided.

Most media, including Stars & Stripes, do not mention Goshen’s age in their reporting. American Military News did in its report on Tuesday.

Most media also failed to mention that Goshen had set physical fitness records in the 75th Ranger Regiment.

Goshen, who was born on Oct. 26, 1981, attended The Citadel Military College of South Carolina before commissioning as an infantry officer in 2004. He attended and graduated Ranger School and was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky with the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division and deployed with the unit to Iraq as a platoon leader.

Goshen went on to serve with the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, of the 10th Mountain Division, deploying with the unit to Afghanistan. He eventually joined the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, where he served additional Afghanistan deployments.

Goshen later served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy. Goshen returned to the 75th Ranger Regiment after his time in Italy and deployed to Afghanistan again. In total, Goshen had completed seven deployments, including one tour of Iraq and six of Afghanistan.

Goshen’s awards and decorations include: The Bronze Star Medal for Valor; Bronze Star; Purple Heart; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; NATO Medal; Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Combat Action Badge; Parachutist Badge; and Air Assault Badge.

Goshen is survived by his wife of 14 years, Megan Epner.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has mandated that all service members receive the Covid vaccine.

