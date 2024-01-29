‘Army of God’ truckers convoy heads to the border for ‘peaceful’ demonstration

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 29, 2024

A massive convoy of American truckers is heading toward the U.S. southern border for a “peaceful” demonstration aimed Team Biden’s disastrous immigration policies.

The convoy, known as the “Army of God” is making its way to three migrant hotspots.

Thousands of big rigs are planning to head for Eagle Pass in Texas, Yuma in Arizona, and San Ysidro in California for four days of protests beginning on Jan. 29.

The organizers of the “Take Our Border Back” convoy are “calling all active & retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Americans” to “assemble in honor of our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights” at the southern border, in protest against the federal government’s inability to secure the border, according to the convoy’s website.

“Fellow citizens and compatriots … I call on you in the name of liberty, of patriotism and everything dear to the American character to come to our aid with all dispatch,” Pete Chambers, one of the coalition’s leaders, wrote. “If this call is neglected, we are determined to sustain ourselves as long as possible and act like soldiers who never forget what is due to our own honor and that of our country.”

Texas Republican Rep. Keith Self said: “Once again, the truckers are standing for We the People. The time is now to take action and secure our borders.”

On Monday, a trucker convoy heads to Texas to try to protect our country from invasion. A conversation with one of the leaders of it, as well as with the attorney general of Texas on where the border standoff goes next. pic.twitter.com/tZ4PIViJua — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 26, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists