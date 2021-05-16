Arizona update: Audit team may have recovered deleted election database; Trump turns up the heat

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2021

On May 12, the Maricopa Arizona Audit reported that Maricopa County had deleted a directory of election databases from the 2020 election cycle days before the election equipment was delivered to the audit in Phoenix.

“This is spoliation of evidence,” Maricopa Arizona Audit tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday, saying: “The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED! This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms. Additionally, seals were broken on the boxes that hold the votes, ballots are missing, and worse.”

Gateway Pundit noted on Saturday that the deleted database files, which were noted by Arizona state senators in their letter last week to Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors, may have been recovered by the audit team.

CodeMonkeyZ reported that all of the files were recovered by the forensic IT teams. “It’s not to show us that they were deleted it is to show that they HAVE IT ALL,” the report said, citing IT team images.

This comes after Dominion Voting Systems and Maricopa County officials refused to hand over passwords for election machines to auditors.

Dominion said in a statement to news outlets on May 13 that it would comply with the audit, but Cyber Ninjas, the firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct it along with three other companies, is not accredited by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Maricopa County officials previously said that they did not have passwords to access administrative functions on Dominion Voting Systems machines that were used to scan ballots during the election, according to the Senate’s audit liaison, former Republican Secretary of State Ken Bennett.

“They’ve told us that they don’t have that second password, or that they’ve given us all the passwords they have,” Bennett told One America News at the site of the audit in Phoenix last week.

The county is also withholding routers from auditors, claiming security concerns.

Both routers or router images and access to election machines were part of the materials the state Senate subpoenaed late last year. A judge in February ruled that the subpoenas were valid and should be obeyed.

CodeMonkeyZ also reported on Runbeck Election Services, which printed and mailed all of Arizona’s mail-in ballots in 2020.

Runbeck was brought “to our attention in mid April in a video that has since been deleted by YouTube (view the summary post).”

Runbeck was also mentioned in Jan Bryant’s testimony at the Arizona hearing in November. Bryant testified that Runbeck was scanning ballots and delivered them to the Maricopa Election & Tabulation Center for 7 days following the election.

Bennett has said that “subpoenaing Runbeck will be a natural extension of the audit.”

Trump noted that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich “will now be forced to look into this unbelievable Election crime. Many Radical Left Democrats and weak Republicans are very worried about the fact that this has been exposed. The DELETION of an entire Database and critical Election files of Maricopa County is unprecedented. Many other States to follow.

“The Mainstream Media and Radical Left Democrats want to stay as far away as possible from the Presidential Election Fraud, which should be one of the biggest stories of our time. Fox News is afraid to cover it — there is rarely a mention. Likewise, Newsmax has been virtually silent on this subject because they are intimidated by threats of lawsuits. One America News (OAN), one of the fastest growing networks on television, and the ‘hottest’, is doing a magnificent job of exposing the massive fraud that took place. The story is only getting bigger and at some point it will be impossible for the weak and/or corrupt media not to cover. Thank you to OAN and other brave American Patriots. It is all happening quickly!”

One of the few Fox News hosts to cover election fraud is Maria Bartiromo, who on Sunday asked New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik about the Biden administration’s efforts to block the Arizona audit.

“I support that audit. Transparency is good for the American people,” Stefanik said. “And again, this should be a non-partisan issue, whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent or conservative transparency is important. And the audit was passed by the Arizona state Senate. The Biden Department of Justice is trying to block that audit. That is unconstitutional from my perspective. Our states, constitutionally, are responsible for writing states constitution law.”

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon on his War Room broadcast tore into the major media for avoiding the revelations that have already come out of the Arizona audit.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief