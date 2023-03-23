Arizona Supreme Court rejects 6 of 7 of Kari Lake’s 2022 election appeals

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 23, 2023

The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected six out of the seven appeals filed by Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake in her 2022 election challenge.

One appeal, which regards whether Maricopa County properly followed signature verification policies in November’s election, was sent back to a trial court for review.

The Supreme Court said that, since it was a challenge of application, not the policies themselves, it could move to a trial court.

As for the other six challenges, the Supreme Court said they were focused on the proceedings in the trial court and were made on “insufficient” grounds.

Local reports said that the Supreme Court’s order also included possible sanctions for Lake’s claim that “35,563 unaccounted-for ballots were added to the total of ballots at a third-party processing facility.”

Lake reportedly lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes.

In a filing made on March 2, Lake’s attorneys focused on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, which is home to more than 60% of the state’s voters.

Lake released the following statement:

“I am thrilled that the Supreme Court has agreed to give our signature verification evidence the appropriate forum for the evaluation it deserves. For years signatures have been a third rail for Maricopa County. The process of verifying these signatures is the only security measure on mail-in ballots. The amount of time allotted to check these signatures was only 8 seconds, which is not humanly possible. The system is completely broken. That’s why they are absolutely terrified of letting anyone take a look at their signatures.

“The signature verification process in Maricopa County is a house of cards. Thanks to this ruling my team will get the chance to topple it. Immediately following the election, multiple Maricopa County Elections Department officials – individuals who were involved in the signature verification process – reached out to me and urged my team to review the signatures. Now, thanks to this Supreme Court ruling, my team will be able to give the signatures the scrutiny they deserve. Three whistleblowers came forward with revelations of massive failures in the signature verification process. These whistleblowers were intimately involved in the process and they allege that Maricopa County WILLFULLY ignored law and procedure.

“This violation of procedure allowed for tens of thousands of illegal ballots to be approved and counted. Aside from all other issues, including nearly 60% of polling locations being inoperable on Election Day, this issue alone casts the veracity of Katie Hobb’s victory in serious doubt. When we verify these allegations, there will be no doubt that this election was compromised and that its results fail to meet the standard of certainty as outlined in Arizona law.”

