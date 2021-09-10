Arizona showdown: Sen. Wendy Rogers tells Sec. of State, ‘You’re going to the slammer’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2021

As the state’s top elections official, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs presided over what critics say was a 2020 election marred by massive fraud and irregularities.

Hobbs is running for governor of Arizona in 2022 and reportedly will be responsible for overseeing and certifying her own election results.

Hobbs tweeted on Wednesday: “Arizona is a powerhouse in the green economy. As Governor, I’ll prioritize investment in green jobs that grow our economy, protect our environment, and form the backbone of an Arizona that works for all of us.”

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers responded: “You will not be governor. You are going to the SLAMMER.”

Rogers’ message to Hobbs came after a grassroots canvassing operation reported that some 300,000 votes cast in Arizona’s 2020 election were either lost, ghost or inaccurate votes, The Freedom Times reported on Sept. 9.

Rogers also hinted at what to expect when the results of the full forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 ballots is made public: “We have the numbers and we have the truth. They have the money through the Fed and the fraud. In the end, people and truth win.”

Another Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, issued a press release calling on Hobbs to recuse herself from overseeing the 2022 election:

The Kari Lake for Arizona Campaign is calling for the most partisan Secretary of State in the history of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, to step down from her duties in administering the 2022 election when Hobbs will be on the ballot as a candidate for Governor. This is in response to Hobbs’ history of irrational bias and disdain toward Republicans in addition to what election investigators have reported to the public about serious issues affecting tens-of-thousands of ballots and voters in the 2020 election that Hobbs oversaw. As the only candidate of either party who already has the signatures required to be on the ballot, Lake feels a duty to speak-out so all Republican candidates have a fair shot. After 2020, Arizona voters have lost confidence in Katie Hobbs to run another election. Kari Lake, who launched her candidacy for Arizona governor June 1, is calling on other candidates to join in demanding Hobbs step away from this role for the sake of all Republican candidates and all voters across Arizona. “I am simply looking out for the voters and Conservative candidates up-and-down the ballot. It’s not always easy to stand-up and speak-out, but someone’s got to do the right thing. And the right thing is to demand Katie Hobbs recuse herself from everything involving the 2022 election. She is running for Governor and can’t be trusted to handle the Secretary of State duties involving those of us Republicans also on the ticket,” said Lake. “If we have an unfair election run by a partisan who also happens to be running for office against several Republicans for whom she holds disdain—we can’t get a fair shake. Millions of Arizonans, including myself, don’t believe we will have a fair election with Katie Hobbs at the helm. We’ve seen proof of this with the debacle of 2020.”

Rogers also called out the corporate media for continuing to “cherry pick” information, while ignoring “the thousands, tens of thousands, and hundreds of thousands of discrepancies.”

I feel like the Soros-funded data #FakeNews folks cherry-pick one or two minor things to shoot holes in critical analysis questioning the 2020 election but ignore the thousands, tens of thousands, and hundreds of thousands of discrepancies. Does anyone else see that?🤷‍♀️ — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 9, 2021

Rogers also noted that a recent campaign event held by Hobbs closely resembled a Joe Biden rally.

Looks like a Biden rally with the circles. Quick, grab the Zucky drop boxes, the fraud machines, and the Chinese ballots. Katie needs to rig another one! https://t.co/OIDHmUigAB — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 9, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief