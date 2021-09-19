Arizona routers probe rigged? Deal authorizes former U.S. Rep. Shadegg as ‘special master’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 19, 2021

The appointment of former Rep. John Shadegg as “special master” to examine the routers from the Maricopa County 2020 election was immediately called into question after Shadegg’s reported lobbying ties to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors who have long attempted to obstruct the Arizona audit.

The Board of Supervisors and Arizona Senate leaders reached a settlement on Friday in which the county agreed to answer the Senate’s questions about the routers. In the agreement, Shadegg will have access to the routers and Splunk logs, which are logs showing Internet activity.

Maricopa County had handed over election ballots, voting machines and other information the Senate subpoenaed for its review, but refused to allow access to the county’s routers, saying it represented a security risk to county operations.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warned last month that he would withhold state funding to the county if the supervisors didn’t fully comply with Senate subpoenas demanding the routers and other election information by Sept. 27.

Shadegg has lobbying ties with former Chair of the Maricopa County Supervisors Clint Hickman, according to public records.

According to a report by CD Media, “Hickman made news after the election when farm buildings on his property burned to the ground killing many animals. Allegations were made the fire was to cover up massive election fraud in Arizona by destroying evidence stored there. This was not proven.”

Arizona state Sen. Kelly Townsend posted on her Telegram channel: “I have learned that John Shadegg has lobbied for Hickman’s eggs in the past. Hickman’s eggs is owned by the then Chair of the Maricopa County Supervisors, Clint Hickman. Supervisor Hickman has been a hostile player in regard to the audit. I feel that this is a direct conflict of interest. So Clint Hickman accepts Facebook money to run the election. Hickman’s own lobbyist is asked to be the special overseer of the routers & splunk logs, instead of complying with our subpoena. A direct conflict of interest exists.”

Former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler noted on Telegram: “For those curious about Shadegg, watch this video [below] and learn how to investigate which politicians are bought off by which companies. Somebody good at mental math? How many pilates classes does that buy for his wife? It means the Special Master that the AZ Senate appointed has — and this is not hyperbole — been repeatedly paid tens of thousands of dollars by a company ran by a member of the Maricopa County COS.”

