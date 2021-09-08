Arizona man is arrested for smuggling illegals, runs red light, kills young woman days later

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2021

Is this what they meant by criminal justice reform?

Fox 10 in Phoenix has a disturbing report:

We’re learning more about the driver accused of running a red light and causing a deadly crash that happened near 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The collision, which happened during the morning hours of Sept. 7 also took out a block wall. Broken glass and debris are scattered throughout a home’s backyard and the owner says this was the seventh crash into the wall in her five years of living here – but this is the first fatality she’s witnessed.

What did the TV station learn?

The person who died was 23-year-old Selemawit Negash.

Phoenix Police say 19-year-old Pablo Meza ran a red light on Bethany Home Road before colliding with Negash’s car at 15th Avenue.

“I can’t imagine she wasn’t much older than me and she had a car seat in the back of her car,” said [homeowner Natalie] Gable.

Police say Meza told them he didn’t see the red light and admitted to smoking meth in the past. Officers say they found a glass pipe with residue in Meza’s car, along with a crystal-like substance in his wallet.

Investigators say they noticed Meza had bloodshot, watery eyes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirms Meza was arrested during the week of Aug. 30 for smuggling undocumented immigrants [sic].

That’s right. Pablo Meza was arrested for smuggling illegal aliens one week and responsible for the senseless vehicular killing of a young woman not much more than a week later.

We like to add context to many of our stories but this one speaks for itself. We will bring up one additional fact. Fox News reported in December that:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced in its end-of-year report that the illegal immigrants it arrested in Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 had an average of four criminal convictions or pending criminal charges each – highlighting the work the agency does in cracking down on criminal illegal immigrants.

According to ICE’s figures, it conducted 103,603 administrative arrests in FY 2020, 90% of which had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges when they were arrested.

In total, those immigrants had more than 374,000 convictions and charges combined – an average of four per person.

Fox 10 did not report that Pablo Meza was an illegal alien himself. But we do know he was apprehended for trafficking in a criminal milieu marked by one very defining feature: arrest and release.

If Meza had been detained for the serious crime he is alleged to have committed against the American people, an innocent young woman would still be alive today. Perhaps he just hadn’t gotten to his fourth criminal arrest/conviction yet, and so he had to be thrown back.

