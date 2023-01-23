Aretha Franklin’s ‘A Natural Woman’ deemed offensive by trans movement

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2023

Trans women apparently are uninspired by one of the Queen of Soul’s signature songs.

Transgender activists are demanding that Aretha Franklin’s 1968 Grammy-nominated hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” be removed from Spotify and Apple Music.

The Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance (TCMA) took to Twitter last week to condemn the ballad, claiming that it has ignited harm against transgender women.

The song “perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes,” the organization tweeted.

“There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman. The song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women.”

A few shocked Twitter users thought the statement was coming from a parody account.

“This is satire, right?” one user questioned.

“Clearly this is a parody. Good one guys! Almost got me,” someone else seconded.

TCMA clarified in a follow-up tweet that they were not, in fact, a parody account, but rather that they were trying to “make culture more fair for transgender individuals.”

Many Twitter users were outraged by the opinion about the Queen of Soul’s work and questioned the legitimacy of the claims made by the trans activists.

“So, someone heard the song and attacked trans people?” one person wrote in response. “What are things that never happened for $400.”

Another wrote, “OMG Get a life & stop trying to cancel everything. How sad and pathetic one’s life must be if THIS is a priority to you. This is a GREAT song! YOU GO, GIRL! @ArethaFranklin.”

Another tweet added: “It’s a great song and I’m going to listen to it right now because of this post. Thanks!”

Franklin performed the hit in 2015 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. during a ceremony honoring the track’s writers, Gerry Goffin and Carole King. Then-President Barack Obama was there for the performance and shed a tear.

Franklin passed away in August 2018 at 76.

Some of TCMA’s other tweets include:

“It seems meaningless, but many children learn gender from their pets,. Just because you bring home a ‘gendered’ pet, allow your child to choose the gender of the pet — don’t assign it one ‘at will.’ ”

“You do not need to bleed to have a period. You do not need to ovulate to have a period. A period is a state of mind more than an actual state of being,” adding that biological men who have transitioned “can absolutely have periods and need free hygiene products.”

