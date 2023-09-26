Are ‘Zuckbucks’ for 2020 election under federal investigation? The IRS won’t say

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2023

Ahead of the 2020 election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan pumped $400 million into leftist groups such as the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) with the stated intent of aiding local officials in conducting elections during the Covid pandemic.

Less that one percent of the so-called “Zuckbucks” actually went to purchase Covid-related resources such as personal protective equipment.

An analysis conducted by election data experts later determined that the funds were “distributed on a highly partisan basis that favored Democrats.”

“Zuckbucks” were used to advance unsecured Democrat-backed voting policies, such as mass unsupervised mail-in voting and the use of ballot drop boxes.

“Their slanted distribution towards Democrat municipalities, especially in swing states, effectively funded a giant Democrat get-out-the-vote operation,” Scott Fleetwood noted in a Sept. 22 analysis for The Federalist.

Last year, the Center for Renewing America (CRA) filed a complaint with the IRS alleging that the CTCL and other leftist groups including the Center for Election Innovation and Research, and the National Vote at Home Institute, engaged in a “partisan electioneering” scheme, spearheaded by Barack Obama’s former campaign manager David Plouffe which poured nearly half a billion dollars into the 2020 election in an effort to swing the contest to Joe Biden.

The Internal Revenue Code states that donations by charities that are not motivated for altruistic reasons, such as those that attempt to illicitly assist one party versus another, are explicitly prohibited.

So, what has the Biden IRS done about it?

In the year since filing its complaint, CRA has not received any answers from the tax agency on whether it has taken steps to investigate any of the entities over the allegations listed in the filing. According to a CRA representative, the IRS has remained silent on the status of the complaint.

“The IRS is weaponized against the American people and [is] stonewalling anyone asking for accountability or answers,” CRA Policy Director Paige Agostin told The Federalist.

Zuckerberg and Chan claim their 2020 election spending spree “was a one-time donation.” But, in April of last year, CTCL revealed that it intended to interfere in future elections via the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.

The Federalist previously reported that the Alliance is an $80 million, five-year initiative aimed at “systematically influenc[ing] every aspect of election administration” and advancing Democrat-backed voting policies in local election offices.

Fleetwood noted: “In its attempt to replicate CTCL’s 2020 strategy, the Alliance provides election officials with ‘scholarships’ to cover Alliance membership costs. These scholarships are then instantly converted into ‘credits’ that member offices can use to buy services from CTCL and other Alliance partners.”

In states where the acceptance and use of “Zuckbucks” by local election officials is prohibited or restricted, Fleetwood continued, “the Alliance’s strategy is slightly different. As the Honest Election Project’s Jason Snead previously told The Federalist, ‘jurisdictions that cannot receive private grants can still buy their way in for a relatively small sum,’ which effectively permits the Alliance ‘to spread its influence even in states where lawmakers have tried to prevent it.’ ”

