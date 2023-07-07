Are they really checking out? After 52 years, Eagles announce final tour dates

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 7, 2023

The Eagles have announced their final tour. But is the band of “Hotel California” fame really checking out?

After 52 years, more than a thousand concerts, and over 150 million albums sold, the group has announced the initial 13 dates of their final farewell tour, beginning on Sept. 7 in New York, with more to be added.

The Eagles have said goodbye before — with a tour that started in 2003 and was dubbed “Farewell I.”

According to the announcement, the Eagles — with the current lineup consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform “as many shows in each market as their audience demands.”

The tour is expected to continue into 2025. And, if other “farewell tours” are any indication, possibly beyond.

Aerosmith announced they were launching their farewell tour with a show in Philadelphia on Sept. 2. But, then, Aerosmith launched a “final” tour in 2016. As guitarist Joe Perry told Billboard magazine at the time, “we all know our age is creeping up on us.” But then he walked back that remark, adding, “When will it end? That I can’t say.”

The Who announced a farewell tour in 1982 only to return to touring seven years later.

In 2002, Cher announced her retirement as a concert act with her “Living Proof: The Farewell Tour”. She came back in 2014.

Music industry insiders say artists return for a number of reasons, including missing performing live, their fans, and the lifestyle.

Then there’s the money.

Acts like the Rolling Stones, U2, Bruce Springsteen, and Elton John have each grossed more than $1.5 billion on the road over the last four decades, according to Pollstar, a company that tracks the industry. Aerosmith’s grosses during the same period are a somewhat more modest $603 million.

The Eagles final tour announcement in full:

The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed.

But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.

Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.

With love and gratitude,

The Eagles

Announced tour dates:

Sept. 7 in New York, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 in Boston, Mass. at TD Garden

Sept. 16 in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

Sept. 20 in Belmont Park, N.Y. at UBS Arena

Oct. 5 in Denver, Colo. at Ball Arena

Oct. 9 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 in Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 in Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 in Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

Nov. 14 in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minn. at Xcel Energy Center

Steely Dan, the group’s longtime friends and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, will open the tour, which is presented by Live Nation. Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows. The general on-sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

There is one Dude who totally won’t miss the Eagles [Language Advisory: F-bombs are in violation of this news platform’s style guidelines]:

