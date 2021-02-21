Archbishop: Biden needs to ‘stop defining himself as a devout Catholic’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2021

Abortion is “a crime against human life,” “constitutes a grave offense” and a person who obtains an abortion is automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church, according to church teachings.

Joe Biden defines himself as a devout Catholic and the propaganda arm of Biden’s Democrat Party, also known as the corporate media, frequently describes him as such.

Biden also supports abortion on demand. Since Jan. 20, he has already enacted policy allowing taxpayer dollars to fund abortions abroad and marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade by promising to appoint judges who respect the ruling as precedent.

“When he says he is a devout Catholic, we bishops have the responsibility to correct him,” Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann said in a recent interview with Catholic World Report.

Biden “should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic, and acknowledge that his view on abortion is contrary to Catholic moral teaching,” Naumann said.

The Kansas City archbishop said that Biden is “usurping the role of the bishops and confusing people” by acting as though faithful Catholics can support abortion. “The bishops need to correct him,” as Biden “is acting contrary to the Catholic faith.”

“Although people have given” Biden “power and authority, he cannot define what it is to be a Catholic and what Catholic moral teaching is,” said Naumann, who serves as chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

In 2019, Father Robert Morey of St. Anthony Church in Florence, South Carolina (who retired this year) refused to give Biden Holy Communion because of Biden’s pro-abortion stance.

Naumann noted that Biden “doesn’t believe in the Church’s teachings on the Sanctity of Human Life, and he should not put the priest in the situation where he has to decide whether or not to allow him to receive the Eucharist. He should know that after 78 years as a Catholic.”

What Biden is supporting “is a serious evil,” Naumann added. “I don’t know the disposition of his mind and heart, but his act of supporting legal abortion is wrong.”

