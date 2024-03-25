Appeals court reduces bond in Trump’s New York fraud case to $175 million

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 25, 2024

A New York appeals court on Monday reduced the bond in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial to $175 million.

Judge Art Engoron had previously set the bond at $464 million.

The appeals court also gave Trump 10 more days to pay the funds, stopping New York Attorney General Letitia James from commencing her vow to take Trump’s properties if he didn’t pay the bond by the original deadline of Monday.

Trump soon after said he would post that amount within that window in “cash.”

The appeals court also ruled that Trump and his sons can still operate their businesses in New York, at least for the time being.

On Friday, shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. approved a merger with Truth Social in a move that could provide an estimated $3.5 billion windfall or more for the former president — more than enough to meet the judgment and allow him to appeal the civil fraud case.

Immediately after the decision was announced, Trump slammed Engoron and James:

“Judge Engoron has refused to obey the decision of the Appellate Division relative to the Statute of Limitations. This is a confrontation between a Judge and those that rule above him – A very bad situation in which to place New York State and the Rule of Law! Engoron has disrespected the Appellate Division and its very clear and precise ruling. He should be made to do so, and at the same time, release the GAG ORDER. This is the 5th time in this case that he has been overturned, a record. His credibility, and that of Leticia James, has been shattered. We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash. This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million. I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THANK YOU!”

Eric Trump [who like other Trump children are targeted by the judgment] said: “The entire world is watching this unfold. The notion of seizing properties owned by the Former President of the United States (and the front runner for President in 2024) – properties belonging to a company that has NEVER missed a payment, never been in default, never breached a covenant, built American skylines, has repeatedly made banks hundreds of millions of dollars while employing THOUSANDS of hard working New Yorkers – is shattering the trust of not just New York (which is fragile at best) but in the entire legal system in the United States.”

President Trump: “I thank the Appellate Division for acting quickly, but Judge Engoron is a disgrace to this country, and this should not be allowed to happen.” pic.twitter.com/D6uu5DmgmX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 25, 2024

Your Choice