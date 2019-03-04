AOC worked 138 feet from No. 7 line but spent large on Uber, airlines

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2019

To achieve the goal of “a full transition off fossil fuels and zero greenhouse gases” within 10 years, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal says the United States must “totally overhaul transportation by massively expanding electric vehicle manufacturing, build charging stations everywhere, build out high-speed rail … create affordable public transit available to all, with goal to replace every combustion-engine vehicle.”

AOC “wants to save the planet with her Green New Deal, but she keeps tripping over her own giant carbon footprint,” the New York Post noted in a March 2 report.

During her campaign, Ocasio-Cortez had access to public transit – the famed No. 7 subway line was 138 feet from her Queens campaign headquarters, a one-minute walk.

Yet AOC listed 1,049 transactions for Uber, Lyft, Juno and other car services, federal filings show. The campaign had 505 Uber expenses.

Ironically, the Post noted, the Uber-loving Ocasio-Cortez took a public stand against Uber after a New York City taxi driver committed suicide in February 2018.

“Yellow cab drivers are in financial ruin due to the unregulated expansion of Uber,” she tweeted on March 21. “What was a living wage job now pays under minimum.”

AOC’s campaign billed only seven rides in yellow cabs in a year and a half, federal filings show. On Oct. 12, 2018 alone, the campaign logged 26 car-service transactions.

Ocasio-Cortez spent $29,365.70 on car services, along with car and van rentals, the federal filings show.

According to the American Public Transportation Association, “a single person … by eliminating one car and taking public transportation instead of driving, a savings of up to 30 percent of carbon-dioxide emissions can be realized.”

After winning the Democratic Primary in June, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign also “embraced the friendly skies, logging 66 airline transactions costing $25,174.54 during campaign season,” the Post noted.

AOC or her staff took Amtrak far less – only 18 times – “despite high-speed rail being the cornerstone of her save-the-world strategy,” the Post said. “Most of the flights came after her primary win gave her superstar status and Ocasio-Cortez spent weeks jetting around the country, burning fuel to support her fellow Dems.”

“The woman who boasts of a ‘razor-sharp BS detector’ seems to have trouble sniffing out her own,” the Post noted.

Someone else who is calling BS on AOC is the co-founder of Greenpeace.

Patrick Moore, who said he left Greenpeace 33 years ago “because they were hijacked by eco-fascists,” referred to Ocasio-Cortez as a “pompous little twit.”

On Feb. 22, Ocasio-Cortez responded to critics of the Green New Deal by tweeting: “Yup. If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge — and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.”

Moore responded: “Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death.”

On March 2, Ocasio-Cortez responded to the New York Post article, tweeting: “I also fly & use A/C Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future. The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy.”

Moore responded: “The “world as it is” has the option of taking the subway rather than a taxi. option of Amtrak rather than plane, option of opening windows rather than A/C. You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know.”

