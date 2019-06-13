AOC threat: Give me a pay raise or I’ll become corrupt

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2019

I want a pay raise. I want it now!

That’s not Veruca Salt of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fame talking, it’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Democrat has been a member of Congress for 161 days — yet the $174,000 salary she gets apparently isn’t enough.

AOC wants a pay raise. If she doesn’t get, she says she might just become corrupt.

Democrats recently pulled a House spending package that would have included a $4,500 annual pay raise.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Yep. Voting against cost of living increases for members of Congress may sound nice, but doing so only increases pressure on them to keep dark money loopholes open. This makes campaign finance reform *harder.* ALL workers deserve cost of living increases, incl min wage workers.”

Ocasio-Cortez “is telling us that a salary of $14,500 a month — a month — is so low, it will force her and other legislators to embrace the corruption of dark money, which makes me wonder about the kind of wickedness she engaged in to protest her wages as a bartender,” Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote on June 12. “Creeps me out just to think about it. Glad she never served me a drink.”

The average median American income is $47,060. For professionals, it’s $66,820. For those with an advanced degree it’s $81,848.

Ocasio-Cortez said it is very expensive to serve in Congress because members are required to maintain two separate households: one in Washington, D.C., and one in their home district.

“If the average American can maintain a household while earning less than half” of what AOC does “can’t she afford two households?” Nolte wondered.

Nolte noted that rents in the luxury D.C. apartment building Ocasio-Cortez resides in range from $1,840 a month for a studio to $5,200 a month for a three-bedroom.

The average rent in D.C. is $1,340 for a one bedroom and $1,550 for a two bedroom.

“Explain to me why a provincial rube from Westchester — who until last month had never seen a garbage disposal — has to live in a luxury apartment instead of normal housing like normal Americans?” Nolte wrote.

“Tens of millions of Americans make a helluva lot less money than this grifter and still manage to not only survive; they do it without blackmailing their employers for a pay raise,” Nolte wrote, adding “her smug sense of entitlement is off the charts.”

This time, Nolte continued, “you cannot blame the Swamp…” Ocasio-Cortez “arrived entitled and corrupt.”

If she does get the pay raise, what’s next for AOC? Maybe, the whole word. Give it to her now!

