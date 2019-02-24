AOC dismisses Green New Deal critics: ‘Like, I’m the boss’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 24, 2019

Brushing off critics of her New Green Deal, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that, until naysayers come up with a better plan, “I’m the boss.”

During a “Girls Who Code” event in the Queens borough of New York City, the Democrat who embraces socialism said:

“Like I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried.

“So people are like, ‘Oh it’s unrealistic. Oh it’s vague. Oh it doesn’t address this little minute thing,’ ” she added. “And I’m like, ‘You try. You do it. Cuz you’re not. Cuz you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss.’ How about that?’ ”

AOC later took to Twitter to say: “Yup. If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge — and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.”

Among the responses: “You haven’t done that. You’ve offered a plan so rife with lunacy even Dems found it absurd. Maybe save the victory lap until after you’ve at least crafted a remotely cogent and reasonable proposal.”

Another said: “ ‘We’re in charge?’ By your logic, isn’t Trump ‘more in charge’ than you?”

And, Curt Schilling chimed in: “Nothing you put in that deal is “ambitious” or “on-scale” with anything resembling reality. It’s a bunch of idiocy dressed up on nice paper and collated. None of it actually is possible in a world with gravity and limited amounts of money.”

The Green New Deal, a nonbinding resolution, is authored by Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, is fast-tracking the resolution through the Senate, which could vote on it as early as this week.

For a glimpse at what can happen with such ambitious green proposals, many point to Germany’s “Energiewende” plan.

Under the plan, Germany is estimated to have paid over $1.1 trillion to support green power. But reports say the country’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions haven’t significantly decreased due to the unreliability of wind and solar power.

Germany even paid wind farms $548 million in 2016 to switch off in order to prevent damage to the electric grid, according to a survey of power companies by the newspaper Wirtschaftswoche. Germany also halted construction of offshore wind turbines.

“[E]ven if we triple wind energy capacity, power generation will remain near zero when the wind stops blowing,” Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt, a professor who was once the head of green energy for the Germany utility RWE, said in an interview with a Swiss newspaper. “The situation is similar for solar energy, especially at night. Solar energy only works full-time 8% of the year.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s subsidies for green energy have resulted in sharp increases in power prices. Recent data show the average German pays about 39 cents per kilowatt-hour for electricity. The average American spends about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour.

