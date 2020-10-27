AOC after ACB confirmation: ‘Expand the court’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2020

Immediately after the Senate voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to advocate for packing the court.

“Expand the court,” the New York Democrat tweeted following the 52-48 vote.

The Supreme Court has had nine members since 1869, but Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said last week that he would appoint a bipartisan commission to make recommendations on changes to the court system.

Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of voting to approve Barrett’s nomination “because they don’t believe Dems have the stones to play hardball like they do.”

“And for a long time they’ve been correct. But do not let them bully the public into thinking their bulldozing is normal but a response isn’t,” AOC tweeted. “There is a legal process for expansion.”

AOC and other members of the so-called “squad” of socialist Democrats have indicated they believe Biden as president would be easily manipulated into enacting leftist policies.

“Her response came as another indication that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden if elected would come under considerable pressure from the Left to add seats to the court to dilute the high court’s conservative majority,” Washington Times reporter Valerie Richardson noted.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham said the big winners from Monday night’s Supreme Court confirmation vote were conservative women.

Barrett, who was sworn in at the White House by Justice Clarence Thomas shortly after the Senate vote, “is going to do an awesome job, thank you, President Trump,” Graham said.

“But the big winner tonight is conservative women,” the South Carolina Republican told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “To all those conservative women who go through hell for being conservative, who get beat up by the mainstream media for embracing their faith, being pro-life, being traditional in your family structure, you’re a winner tonight.”

Graham, who steered the Barrett nomination through the Senate Judiciary Committee, added, “This is not a glass ceiling being broken, this is a concrete barrier being broken.”

Justice Barrett, the first woman nominated to the court by a Republican president since Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, has pursued a high-profile legal career while remaining active in her church and raising seven children with her husband Jesse Barrett.

“Amy Barrett represents every aspiration of a young conservative woman. She’s going to do awesome,” Graham added.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media