Antifa attacks activists protesting mandated vaccinations in massive LA brawl

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2021

A group of activists who were protesting vaccine mandates in Los Angels on Saturday were attacked by Antifa thugs, reports from the scene say.

The resulting massive brawl was captured on video posted by several social media users.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo, who has documented Antifa violence for several years, noted that one video shows an Antifa thug pulling a knife and stabbing a protester.

After being beaten back, Antifa then complained to LA police “for not protecting them,” Ngo noted.

Videos from the scene:

Breaking: Mass brawl breaks out in Los Angeles protest between anti-maskers & antifa. pic.twitter.com/AUn953RmiL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 14, 2021

DTLA: Antifa beat down BAD. pic.twitter.com/kgir3Zop1x — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 14, 2021

I was just attacked with others pic.twitter.com/LVrtWFWFng — Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021

#NoVaccinePassport

Freedom March

August 14, 2021

Get involved.

We answering back for last weekend, Porland and Seattle! pic.twitter.com/cD7A3c25qz — The Roof Korean (@RoofKorean7) August 14, 2021

Breaking: Here is the clear & slowed video showing one of the antifa militants stabbing someone at the beginning of the brawl in Los Angeles yesterday. Antifa were soon beaten back & they have criticized @LAPDHQ for not protecting them. Vid by @JLeeQuinn: pic.twitter.com/IVeS5y9J4m — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief