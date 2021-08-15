Antifa attacks activists protesting mandated vaccinations in massive LA brawl

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2021

A group of activists who were protesting vaccine mandates in Los Angels on Saturday were attacked by Antifa thugs, reports from the scene say.

The resulting massive brawl was captured on video posted by several social media users.

An independent photo journalist captured an Antifa knife attack on a protester. / Twitter Photo

Independent journalist Andy Ngo, who has documented Antifa violence for several years, noted that one video shows an Antifa thug pulling a knife and stabbing a protester.

After being beaten back, Antifa then complained to LA police “for not protecting them,” Ngo noted.

Videos from the scene:

