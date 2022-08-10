Another Republican who voted to impeach Trump is defeated

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 10, 2022

Washington Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, has been defeated in her GOP primary election.

Trump-backed Joe Kent was declared the winner in the state’s Third Congressional District primary.

The primary marked the first time Herrera Beutler, a six-term lawmaker, faced a significant primary challenge.

Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump over the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The Washington State Republican Party condemned Herrera Beutler last year for her support of Trump’s impeachment.

Last week in Michigan, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol protests, lost his primary to Trump-endorsed challenger John Gibbs.

Kent, a former Green Beret, will face Democrat candidate Marie Perez in the general election on Nov. 8.

Washington state has an open primary system, meaning the two candidates who win the most votes in the primary will appear on the November ballot, regardless of party.

Kent has been an ardent supporter of Trump and backs the former president’s claims that the 2020 election contained massive voter fraud.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the seat as “solid Republican.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish