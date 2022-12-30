Another flip-flopper: Fauci’s replacement now says no studies prove masks work

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2022

The health overlord who took over the White House Covid czar position from Dr. Anthony Fauci has admitted that no studies exist which prove that masking is effective in stopping Covid-19.

“There is no study in the world that shows that masks work that well,” Dr. Ashish Jha said during a recent discussion with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The admission was quite the flip-flop for Jha, who only this past summer had insisted health officials were following the science in advocating for masking up.

“So, I think the science on masks is actually quite clear. And there is broad agreement among public health and science experts that masks work,” Jha said from the White House podium in July.

Martin Kulldorff, a senior scholar at the Brownstone Institute, recently wrote on Twitter that it is “astonishing that some public health officials still impose mask mandates,” when the only randomized, controlled trials on masks against the spread of Covid showed little to no benefit in wearing them.

With all the information on the lack of effectiveness of masks out there, Team Biden is still fighting to have mask mandates for airplanes and airports reinstated.

The CDC’s mask mandate was unpacked in research article entitled, “Revisiting Pediatric COVID-19 Cases in Counties With and Without School Mask Requirements — United States, July 1 — October 20 2021.” The results were unfavorable for the CDC’s history of support for school mask mandates.

The researchers, Ambarish Chandra from the University of Toronto and Tracy Beth Høeg from the UC Cal-Davis, illuminated how the CDC studies supporting mask mandates were cases of “junk science.”

“Our study replicates a highly cited CDC study showing a negative association between school mask mandates and pediatric SARS-CoV-2 cases,” the authors state. “We then extend the study using a larger sample of districts and a longer time interval, employing almost six times as much data as the original study. We examine the relationship between mask mandates and per-capita pediatric cases, using multiple regression to control for differences across school districts.”

“We failed to establish a relationship between school masking and pediatric cases using the same methods but a larger, more nationally diverse population over a longer interval,” the authors concluded.

Making unsupported or outright false statements is nothing new for Jha, critics say.

One of his most egregious claims was that none of the Covid shots have serious side effects.

Medical professionals around the world, including U.S. government officials, have said since 2021 that there are serious side effects from the jab, including heart inflammation.

🚩 Top White House Covid Advisor, Dr. Jha, finally admits on a recent zoom call that there’s “no study in the world that show that masks work” pic.twitter.com/cQi4hcCFRx — Defeat The Mandates (@dchomecoming) December 24, 2022

