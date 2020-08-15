Angry conservative demonstrators in Seoul manhandle police, demand president’s resignation

BREAKING . . .

Developing in Seoul, South Korea — Thousands of demonstrators are defying a government ban of large rallies on “Independence Day”, Aug. 15. The ban had been imposed ostensibly due to coronavirus. But the Seoul Administrative Court placed an injunction on the ban. A video of one demonstration showed the crowd physically shoving police blocking its advance, one at a time to the back. Demonstrators are protesting the imprisonment of former President Park Geun-Hye, daughter of the late anti-communist President Park Chung-Hee, and are demanding the resignation of leftist President Moon Jae-In who has been expanding controls on the judiciary, his political opposition and the media.

According to Twitter coverage by Tara O of East Asia Research Center, “the police apparently was ordered to block the crowd, but the crowd is too large. This is what the Moon admin, through Seoul City govt, tried to stop by ordering a ban, but the Seoul Administrative Court placed an injunction on the ban.”

“The crowd chants “Overthrow the dictator” & “Drag [President] Moon Jae-in out.”

“Here you can hear “Do you (Moon) think this country is yours (to do whatever you want),” “Impeach Moon Jae-in,” “Fraudulent Elections, Nullify in its entirety.” 2020-8-15, Seoul. youtu.be/vB_NS17bdm4”

