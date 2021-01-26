Analysis: Have 400,000 Americans really died of coronavirus?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2021

Albert Camus wrote in his novel “The Plague” that the real plague winds up being something well beyond the illness:

“And he knew, also, what the old man was thinking as his tears flowed, and he, Rieux, thought it too: that a loveless world is a dead world, and always there comes an hour when one is weary of prisons, of one’s work, and of devotion to duty, and all one craves for is a loved face, the warmth, and wonder of a loving heart.”

Democrats and their allies in the corporate media used the 400,000 reported covid deaths to pound President Donald Trump before, during, and after the 2020 election.

“Thus, Donald Trump was accused of essentially killing all 400,000. It was suggested on National Public Radio that perhaps Donald Trump should be executed for this crime,” Celia Farber noted in a Jan. 25 analysis for Undercover D.C.

“Covid is not a respiratory illness so much as a blunt force perception and guilt weapon to ‘kill’ Donald Trump with.”

Dr. James DeMeo, Ph.D., author of a report which found something shocking about the CDC’s report of 400,000 covid deaths, said: “I would not trust anything I read in the American newspapers or media, Johns Hopkins, CDC, WHO — all untrustworthy. Where are they coming up with 400,000 deaths? They’re talking about approximately 318,000 people who died as of Jan 2. Where are they coming up with…in 15 days they are saying they’ve identified another 75,000 dead? I don’t think so. This is data magic.”

Covid is more PSYOP than science, Farber wrote: “Many assumed, lots screamed it, but now there is proof: The Covid-19 death count is a fabrication.

“It comes down to a truly devastating assault of PSYOP by media and a fast-growing class of super-predators; Covid careerists. We must have our lives destroyed because they must assert and enrich themselves.”

Farber added: “The natural enemy of the PSYOP is the true scientist.”

That would be Dr. DeMeo, an atmospheric scientist in Greensprings, Oregon whose bombshell paper is titled: “A Critical Review of CDC USA Data on Covid-19: PCR/Antigen Tests & Cases Reveal Herd Immunity Only, & Do Not Warrant Public Hysteria or Lockdown.” It was posted on two of his academic webpages on Jan. 16, 2021. The links are here and here.

DeMeo “demolishes the central premise of global lockdown policies. That people are dying in massive and alarming numbers from a novel disease,” Farber noted.

Demeo said he discovered two spectacularly odd things in the CDC’s covid data: Firstly, if one subtracted the numbers of covid deaths (around 315,000) from the total number of people who died from all causes in 2020 (around 2.9 million), one obtained a dramatically low number of total deaths, lower than in any year since 2014. It appeared to him that the reported number of “covid” deaths were being re-defined and subtracted from other causes of deaths; the people who died of ‘co-morbidities’ were being shifted over into the covid category. Secondly, on Jan. 3, the CDC released its year-end count of all-cause deaths in one dramatically high number — 268,259 to be exact.

These deaths did not appear anywhere in the CDC’s records previously but turn up as a “data dump” in the very first days of 2021, as though there had been some catastrophic event or mass die-off of older Americans in a single week. “In a very unsettling way, it echoed the middle of the night miraculous Joe Biden lead over Donald Trump between Nov 3 and 4, 2020,” Farber noted.

“I have never seen anything like it,” said Dr. DeMeo.

But where might those deaths have come from?

“I could not tell you,” DeMeo said. “The end of year data I used was the CDC’s data as of Dec 26, and that was a figure of 2 million 900,000 deaths from all causes with 301,679 deaths from covid. I went to Our World In Data — they have a dynamic, interactive graph. You can hold your mouse over any part of the graph, and it will show you the numbers. That’s how I got my numbers. It did not have this massive data dump. There was nothing like that.”

DeMeo added: “I cannot know what the heck happened. Why would they dump so many all-cause deaths on that last week? There was no atom bomb going off in Miami or some other place where a lot of old people live to kill that many people at the tail end of December.”

Tom DiFerdinando, who’s worked closely with Dr. DeMeo on various research projects for many years, and has a long history deconstructing medical tyranny, said:

“If there were 315,507 excess deaths due to Covid-19, why is the difference in all-cause deaths between the end of 2020 and the end of 2019 only 61,654? That’s 61,654 more all-cause deaths in 2020 than in 2019, where the increase in all-cause deaths over each of the past ten years has averaged 44,806. That’s a difference of 16,848 from the median in a year with an alleged 315,507 extra covid-related deaths.

“When you subtract the alleged 2020 covid death total from the all-cause 2020 death total, i.e., 2,916,492 – 315,507, you get 2,600,985.

“That figure, 2,600,985, is less than the all-cause death counts each year going back to 2014! That means the total death count for all fatal diseases and accidents in 2020, excluding Covid-19, dropped mysteriously and substantially—right about to the same degree that Covid-19 went up. For the covid deaths to be genuinely new ‘excess’ deaths, that all-cause total of 2.9 million — which already includes ‘Covid-19’ deaths — should be something like 3.2 million, with an annual increase in 2020 of 376,000 deaths, not 61,000.

“What these two points mean, of course, is that the 315,507 covid death count does not represent covid deaths but a displacement of deaths from other causes.”

In his Jan. 7 postscript, “DeMeo catches the CDC red-handed,” Farber noted. “Earlier in the paper, he points out that there are nearly 300,000 missing deaths in the all-cause category for the numbers to pan out. On that day, Jan. 7, he discovered the CDC had suddenly added 269,249 all-cause deaths into their end of year all-cause death totals!”

Evidently, Farber added, “269,249 people suddenly died in the last week of 2020. How convenient for the covid narrative!”

DiFerdinando elaborated:

“Without those added deaths, there would be no evidence of a covid pandemic. This triangulation of facts: essentially no excess deaths beyond the normal annual background count; absolutely NO relationship between covid ‘confirmed’ cases and covid ‘confirmed’ deaths; and the mysterious, last-minute dump of 268,259 all-cause deaths into the 2020 end-of-year all-cause death totals; completely demolish any pretext of their having been a 2020 viral pandemic, whether caused by a novel coronavirus or by anything else and that therefore there is no rational reason to be putting masks on children, isolating elders, destroying businesses, locking down populations and shattering the public trust.”

The PSYOP “is a most dangerous thing,” Farber noted. “A fusion of reality, simulation, and projection. A form of a storm — monsoon or typhoon — that moves in fast, breaks and soaks, changes everything, and kills in a variety of ways.”

Farber continued: “Its guilt grip is so powerful, you will also be stripped of the right to reject or even resent it. Powerful and merciless, it splits people, weaponizes our thoughts and feelings about one another, tears apart families, old friendships, gets people fired, and above all, makes everybody miserable.

“Even when it’s wrong (and it’s always wrong), you can’t put an end to it. It is essentially mass media’s mental implants that people mistake for their own thoughts and feelings. It violently demands certain ’emotions’ while it cruelly strips away all individual, natural human ones.

