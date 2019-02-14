Analysis: Democrats’ only 2020 hope is to steal the election

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2019

President Donald Trump is taunting the bevy of Democrats lining up to challenge him in 2020.

Following acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 8, Trump tweeted: “The Democrats in Congress yesterday were vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see. When the Republicans had the Majority they never acted with such hatred and scorn! The Dems are trying to win an election in 2020 that they know they cannot legitimately win!”

Election analyst Henry Olsen, a columnist at the anti-Trump Washington Post, told The Hill that the president does not need 50 percent of the national vote to win re-election.

“Opposition to him is so concentrated in large blue states if he’s at 47[%] on Election Day, he’s at over 50% in every swing state, including Arizona and Michigan, and he’s going to win re-election,” Olsen said.

In an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday, Trump said: “The only way they can win, because they can’t win the election, is to bring out the artificial way of impeachment.”

Writing for LibertyNation.com on Feb. 12, columnist Joe Schaeffer wrote: “The latest slaps suggest the president is of the belief that Democrats just being themselves is his ace in the hole for the next national election. It appears he revels in their ever-increasing radicalism and hostile demeanor towards anyone who crosses their dogmatic standards.”

A group called National Popular Vote is pushing to create a compact among states whereby members would pledge to award their electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote nationwide. The group seems to think that once they hit an electoral majority of 270 votes within their compact, they can eliminate the Electoral College.

“Democrats are supporting this initiative,” Schaeffer wrote. “And why not? It will remove the need to campaign in those pesky rural states that just don’t get the urgent need to embrace trendy new progressive ideas.”

The Democrats, Schaeffer noted “have significantly upped their leftist game in ways that will horrify anyone who isn’t a committed Democrat ideologue. By ardently pushing extreme legislation on gun control, actively supporting infanticide and proudly embracing identity politics, Democrats are narrowing their nationwide reach by the day.”

Former Starbucks CEO and life-long Democrat Howard Schultz is contemplating an independent presidential bid. “Dems, instead of treating him with courtesy and politely seeking ways to avoid a path that would indeed help Trump, instead furiously lashed out at him for daring such a move, only encouraging him more in his belief that the party is too far left for him to possibly call home,” Schaeffer noted.

Neera Tanden, president of the leftist Center for American Progress told philly.com: “The Trump presidency has widened the aperture of what’s acceptable debate in the country, and I think there’s a hunger for boldness to meet this political moment. People recognize that Trump offers kind of radical ideas and that our ideas are better.”

Schaeffer concluded: “Telegraphed between the lines of this quote is more proof that Trump continues to own all the real estate in these people’s heads. He’s been rattling around their skulls since 2016, and 2020 will be more of the same.”

