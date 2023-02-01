Analysis: Covid’s deadly profit motive for health care industry is alive and well

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2023

Patients rights all but evaporated as the health care industry raked in record profits from the Covid pandemic that continues to this day, osteopathic physician Dr. Joseph Mercola notes.

“If we know anything, it’s that profit motives can make people commit atrocious acts, and that certainly appears true when it comes to Covid treatment,” Mercola wrote in a Feb. 1 analysis.

For hospitals, a Covid patient can garner up to $250,000, “but for the maximum payment, they have to leave in a body bag,” he added.

Mercola noted that there is “evidence that certain hospital systems, and perhaps all of them, have waived patients’ rights, making anyone diagnosed with Covid a virtual prisoner of the hospital, with no ability to exercise informed consent.”

This, too, was known relatively early on and ignored or suppressed by Big Media, Big Tech, and the medical establishment running the Covid show.

The Citizens Journal noted in December 2021: “We now see government-dictated medical care at its worst in our history since the federal government mandated these ineffective and dangerous treatments for Covid-19, and then created financial incentives for hospitals and doctors to use only those ‘approved’ (and paid for) approaches. Our formerly trusted medical community of hospitals and hospital-employed medical staff have effectively become ‘bounty hunters’ for your life. Patients need to now take unprecedented steps to avoid going into the hospital for Covid-19. Patients need to take active steps to plan before getting sick to use early home-based treatment of Covid-19 that can help you save your life.”

As independent media and a few brave medical professionals were reporting this reality, those driving the Covid narrative continued their campaign of censorship and suppression. Some medical professionals had their careers threatened, and some ruined, by the Covid overlords.

In early April 2020, Minnesota family physician and state Sen. Scott Jensen explained: “Medicare has determined that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you’ll get paid $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator, you get $39,000; three times as much.”

Jensen has been outspoken in his criticism of the way officials handled the pandemic. And those officials have come after Jensen hard.

They are NOW using Keith Ellison and the Attorney General’s Office to take away my Medical License – If this can happen to me it can happen to you! pic.twitter.com/JfmvQe8ZWy — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) January 30, 2023

Former CDC director Robert Redfield also admitted that financial policies may indeed have resulted in artificially elevated hospitalization rates and death toll statistics. As reported August 1, 2020, by the Washington Examiner:

“… Redfield agreed that some hospitals have a monetary incentive to overcount coronavirus deaths … ‘I think you’re correct in that we’ve seen this in other disease processes, too. Really, in the HIV epidemic, somebody may have a heart attack but also have HIV — the hospital would prefer the [classification] for HIV because there’s greater reimbursement,’ Redfield said17 during a House panel hearing … when asked by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer about potential ‘perverse incentives.’ Redfield continued: ‘So, I do think there’s some reality to that …’ ”

In addition to cashing in on Covid admissions, hospitals were paid even more to put patients on a ventilator, perform Covid tests on all patients, diagnose Covid, use remdesivir, and, ultimately, for Covid deaths, Mercola noted.

“In the U.S., hospitals also LOST federal funding if they failed or refused to administer remdesivir and/or ventilation, which further incentivized them to go along with what amounts to malpractice at best, and murder at worst,” Mercola wrote.

But is a reckoning coming?

“There’s no telling how many Covid patients have already lost their lives to this medical malpractice, and it must stop,” Mercola wrote. “Patient rights must be reestablished and be irrevocable, we need to hold decision-makers to account, and lastly, we have to somehow ensure that our hospitals cannot be turned into killing fields for profit ever again.”

In a Jan. 23 substack.com analysis, scientist James Lyons-Weiler noted:

“We need harsh, hard investigations with consequences — and activists need to write bills tying the hands of protocolists to prevent them from ever again killing one patient to hypothetically save another — under threat of a murder charge. We need legislation for ‘on-demand’ scripts for off-label medicines that patients want for potentially deadly infections — regardless of ‘FDA Approval’ (FDA does not, by definition, have to ‘approve’ off-label scripts.”

