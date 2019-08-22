Analysis: After 3 years in denial over Trump, the DNC faces a legitimate panic

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2019

There’s real panic in DNC land. So much so that the Democrats are turning to Hillary Clinton and Mexico for a fundraising miracle.

In July, the Republican National Committee (RNC) nearly tripled the fundraising of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“Our eventual nominee won’t stand a chance against Trump and the GOP’s fundraising machine unless we start making strategic, early investments right now,” DNC chairman Tom Perez said.

After the RNC announced it had $46 million in the bank with no debt, Perez wrote in an email to Democratic supporters: “I won’t lie to you. These numbers are daunting.”

In denial for three years that President Donald Trump won in 2016, Democrats are now realizing Trump is poised to win again in 2020.

The DNC is set to hold three fundraisers for American expatriates in Mexico. Perez will host three events in Mexico City on Sept. 28, Bloomberg reported.

The events include a happy hour which costs $25 to attend and a dinner where the asking price for tickets is between $1,000 and $15,000.

About 1.5 million American citizens live in Mexico, according to State Department data.

According to Bloomberg’s report, the DNC will require attendees at the Mexico City events to provide information showing that they are American citizens or permanent residents, in order to comply with federal campaign finance laws.

The DNC under Perez’s watch has lagged far behind Republicans in terms of fundraising. The DNC took in $8.5 million in contributions in June, while the RNC reported $20.7 million.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton will hold a DNC fundraiser at her home in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, Politico reported. The cost to attend that event ranges from $15,000 to $50,000.

Perez said of the DNC’s fundraising deficit: “We don’t have to match Trump and the RNC dollar for dollar in order to beat them, but it’s clear that we urgently need to turn up the heat on our fundraising to keep our eventual nominee and Democrats nationwide from being overwhelmed by the GOP’s money machine in the general election.”

