‘American Gulag’: Gohmert, Greene denied entry to D.C. jail to check on Jan. 6 prisoners

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2021

Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were turned away in their effort to check on the well-being of Jan. 6 prisoners at the D.C. jail on Nov. 3.

“What do you have to hide here?” Greene asks the jail official who prevents the members of Congress from entering. “Really, what are you hiding? I would like to see the whole facility. I’m concerned about every single person staying here.”

“We actually have approval,” Greene tells the jail official. “We are members of Congress and we have oversight over the District of Columbia jails. You can open this door and give us a tour.”

“There is a person being held here that is his (Gohmert’s) constituent,” Greene says. “He has every right to see him. These people are being held pre-trial, they have not had their day in court yet. You cannot deny them visitors. You can’t. So you’re completely, you’re completely out of line in your position.”

Gohmert is heard saying: “And the stories of the people that work here for you telling other inmates that these are the worst of the white supremacists.”

“Are we done?” interjected the jail official, ignoring Gohmert and looking at Greene. “Are we done? Okay.”

“When you open the door, I am happy to be done,” replied Gohmert.

“When you have approval to come in, you can come in,” said the official. “But for now we are done.”

“But you’re the one that can give us that approval,” said Gohmert,

“Were finished,” replied the official.

The constituent of Gohmert that Greene was referencing is reportedly Texas resident Ryan Nichols, who is being held in the special unit in the D.C. jail for 1/6 defendants. Nichols is being held indefinitely without bail.

Gateway Pundit cited defense attorney attorney Joseph McBride as saying that Gohmert on two occasions has been denied in his attempts to see Nichols to perform a wellness check and to examine the conditions the Jan. 6 defendants are being held under.

“Louie Gohmert represents Ryan Nichols before Congress, he is his elected voice,” said McBride. “He is constitutionally entitled to perform a wellness check on Nichols in order to be able to be able to report back to the Congress on Ryan’s behalf. This is clearly demonstrative of the fact that the D.C. jail does not want the truth out about what they are doing to come out.”

Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronuova noted: “Reports of torture, abuse, solitary confinement and inhumane conditions have leaked, and a District Court Judge recently ordered that the warden and the director of the jail were in contempt of court for not providing medical care for a January 6th inmate suffering from cancer and a broken wrist.”

Today @replouiegohmert and myself were denied entry to visit Louie’s constituent & conduct oversight at the DC jail. I’m extremely concerned about the treatment of J6 defendants & now ALL inmates being held there. Call the jail to demand oversight & transparency: 202.673.7316 pic.twitter.com/oK7YrvP96f — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 3, 2021

