America still has a two-party system, says Lin Wood; It’s just not what we’ve been told

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2021

[The following is a Telegram post from attorney Lin Wood.]

Do you think We The People will soon awaken to the reality that the “Democrats” and the “Republicans” are just one big political party which gives the appearance of division in order to get their hands on our money through donations and taxes?

Oh, don’t worry, we are still a two-party political system: The Party of Them v. The Party of Us. Just sayin.’ ….

Let’s see if we can bring a little more clarity to the U.S. two-party system of The Party of Them v. The Party of Us.

A good start would be to refine the names of the two political parties. See how these names work for you:

The Party of Politicians v. The Party of The People.

The Party of The Ruling Elite v. The Party of Servants to The Elite.

The Party of The Exempted v. The Party of The Mandated.

The Party of The Wealthy Without Working v. The Party of Working To Earn Wealth.

The Party of The Takers v. The Party of the Givers.

The Party of Spenders v. The Party of Savers.

The Party of Tyranny v. The Party of Freedom.

The Party of Traitors v. The Party of Patriots.

The Party of Evil v. The Party of Good.

The Party of Communism v. The Party of Democracy.

The Party of The God-Less v. The Party of The God-Fearing.

The Party of Dark v. The Party of Light.

The Party of Lies v. The Party of TRUTH.

Perhaps you have some other suggested names for the two parties which currently make up the U.S. political system. Hint: Think opposites.

I would love to hear them. Then choose for which party you would vote..

Choose wisely. Every vote counts. Every vote is important. Every vote has consequences.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief