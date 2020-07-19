America conned: A fresh look at the Squad that seized power in Washington, D.C.

Special to WorldTribune, July 19, 2020

Commentary by Charles Togias

When we continually hear the outrage of the four Democratic members of ‘The Squad’ in Washington, D.C. against America and our history I am in complete disbelief.

Reps. IIhan Omar from Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts and, of course, the former bartender now political authority Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York have now become the Democratic Party and America’s voice condemning our history and practices involving America’s supposedly inhumanity to our citizens. All of them want to change America into a socialist country and many Americans are finding them credible. That is astonishing to me!

I am going to focus briefly on their history/past as a reminder and invite readers to see if they have even an ounce of credibility.

IIhan Omar is a Somali-American, Minnesota congresswoman and migrated to America at age 17. She is very critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestine and thinks America is very unfair and must become socialist. Rashida Tlaib is a Palestinian-American, Michigan congresswoman and when elected was quoted as saying “We are going to go there to impeach the Mother F….er” (President Trump). In other words a real classy lady!! She also supports: boycotts, divestments, and sanctions against Israel!! Ayanna Pressley has now been considered radical because of her association with this group. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a bartender with no political experience and does not have any personal or business accomplishments but considers herself an authority on America and our history. She is a socialist dedicated to changing America into a socialist country.

These four misguided individuals have become the voice of the Democratic Party.

Two of “The Squad”, Omar and Tlaib, are Muslim and I only want to reference this because they should, above all others in Washington understand what real oppression is. I wrote in my book: Political Correctness Is Total BS 5th Chapter entitled Terrorism the following:

Here are two examples I found when researching Sharia Law: Let’s compare the Muslim Fundamentalists religion to the religious right in our country and see if there is a comparison.

Afghanistan: Strict interpretation of Islamic law calls for the death penalty for any women found in the company of a man other than a close family member. Sexual activity is assumed to have happened. A women Jamila, was found guilty of trying to leave the country with such a man. She was caught and stoned to death on March 28, 1996.

The second example is again Afghanistan: Under the previous Taliban regime, a woman, Nurbibi, 40 and a man Turylai, 38, were stoned to death in a public assembly using palm size stones. They were found guilty of non-martial sex. Turylia was dead within 10 minutes, but Nurbibi had to be finished off by dropping a large stone on her head.

Wali, head of the Office for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prohibition of Vice, expressed satisfaction with the execution. “I am very happy because it means that the rule of Islam is being implemented.” These executions as well as hand amputations for convicted thieves are regarded as religious occasions and are not viewed by non-Muslims (End of book reference).

This is in addition to allowing honor killings of a Muslim woman if she dates a non-Muslim man. Those committing these savage crimes against women cannot be prosecuted for this, as it is justified in their religion. Also, in many nations, Muslim women are completely covered from head to toe in compliance with their faith. America is not perfect but there has never been any American government, in our history that would condone this treachery against women. It would be impossible for anyone that is seeking the truth to compare or condemn America for its past and our Judeo-Christian values with these horrific religious practices.

To condone the burning down of American businesses, assaulting police and stealing in the name of Black Lives Matter or any group to justify your perceived righteous anger against America and its past is a complete con job.

Now the far-left secular anarchists want to tear down statues of American hero’s such as Presidents Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln just to name a few for their perceived atrocities against America! Their goal is to destroy the greatest country in the world by falsifying its past under the pretext of their outrage for treatment of black Americans.

We have researched and found that Black Lives Matter is a global hate group funded by anarchist socialist billionaires who are haters of America, our Constitution and our Judeo-Christian principles and values. All of which has made America the envy of the world. Yet many leftists in Congress and the media are either falling for the con or being well paid to go lockstep in the disruption. “The Squad” has become a voice of that group.

Now these radical Democrats all over America are calling for the defunding of police departments.

Be aware of what Hitler did in 1933 when he defunded the police departments so the Brownshirts could destroy Germany! Hitler gained power through these tactics and the outcome was devastating to the world. If you want to live in another Hitler-like Germany, go along with the con!

God Bless America!! The greatest country ever created!!!

Charles S. Togias is the author of ‘Political Correctness Is Total BS’