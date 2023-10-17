Am I good or bad? Morality expert offers tips

S A T I R E

“In a complex world of international intrigue and shadowy conspiracies, who is to say what is right or wrong anymore? Are you a good guy, or a bad guy?” Who knows?!

So Babylon Bee consulted a morality expert to help ordinary people discern the good, the bad and the merely ugly.

“Are you a bad guy? Keep an eye out for these warning signs”:

Paragliders seem like a great tool for murdering: They’re supposed to be for recreation, silly!

They’re supposed to be for recreation, silly! Your biggest supporters are Ayatollah Khamenei and Mia Khalifa: Yikes.

Yikes. Biden just gave you $6 billion: Never a good sign.

Never a good sign. College kids love you: Yep, you’re definitely the bad guy.

