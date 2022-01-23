‘All he wanted to do was play hockey’: Father of 17-year-old says, ‘It’s happening, people are dying from this’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2022

The father of a 17-year-old who was required to get the Covid vaccine in order to play in youth hockey competition and died soon after getting the jab said the vaccine killed his son and that “nobody ever talks about deaths, and it is happening, more than anyone knows, and it is just being denied and silenced.”

In testimony before the Toronto City Council on Jan. 17, Dan Hartman, the father of 17-year-old Sean Hartman, said a pathologist who examined his son’s autopsy report said the youth was killed by the Pfizer jab.

“My son played hockey… since he was eight years old. He took a year off for Covid and he got extremely bored sitting in his bedroom. He decided to go back to hockey last year, and to do that he had to have a vaccination to play hockey. He got his first shot of Pfizer on August 25,” Dan Hartman told the council. “He went to the hospital on August 29 with a bad reaction, he got sent home with only a prescription for Advil. He had a rash all over his neck and face and brown circles around his eyes.”

He continued: “On the morning of September 27, his mother found him dead on the floor beside his bed. All he wanted to do was play hockey.”

Far from “following the science,” the Left continues to push vaccines on children despite study after study concluding that children are at extremely low risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from Covid-19.

Sean Hartman had received the jab due to proof of vaccination requirements that were put in place by youth hockey associations across the Province of Ontario. Players aged 12 and older were required to show proof of a Covid jab in order to play.

Dan Hartman said that an autopsy for his son had shown a “slightly enlarged heart,” but that the cause of death was “unascertained”. Not satisfied with the results of the autopsy, he sought a second opinion and sent the autopsy report to a second well-known pathologist in Canada who wants to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job. The pathologist told him “the vaccine did kill [his] son.”

“I know it in my heart and soul, the second pathologist told me that the vaccine killed my son,” Dan Hartman said. “It’s not rare as everyone thinks it is. It’s happening; it’s on Twitter every day, people are dying from this. I’m not an anti-vaxxer at all, I’m really not, but I think there is something wrong with this one.”

Asked his next steps would be after hearing from the pathologist, he said: “I’m not allowed to sue Pfizer for some reason. That in itself tells me they knew people were going to die and they are just immune from any accountability.”

