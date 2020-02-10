All-American female wrestler says men ‘don’t belong’ in her sport

FPI / February 10, 2020

In May 2019, the Democratic-controlled House passed the Equality Act, which seeks to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include “sexual identity and gender identity” as protected characteristics.

If passed, the Equality Act would force public schools to allow transgender individuals who identify as female to compete in sports with biological girls.

Opponents of the legislation say it would devastate women’s athletics. Supporters claim that people who are transgender have no biological advantage over girls.

A female All-American wrestler said that “men don’t belong” in her sport.

Olivia Rondeau, a wrestler at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, told The Daily Caller that she grew up training with boys, which definitely helped with her success in women’s wrestling.

Despite growing up training with boys, however, the All-American explained why she thinks someone biologically born a man has a natural advantage when competing against women.

“Even while transitioning, estrogen will not change someone’s height, arm span, lung capacity or bone structure,” Rondeau told The Daily Caller. “It will not erase all of their male strength. Does this sound fair? It’s becoming a real safety and equality issue for real female athletes, yet, we are expected to be okay with it – all in the name of diversity.”

“The original American feminists fought hard to get separate spaces for women to compete against each other, and now the left is erasing that progress,” Rondeau said. “Nothing is equal about biological men invading women’s spaces.”

When women’s marathon world-record holder Paula Radcliffe learned about the Boston marathon’s new transgender policy, she objected.

Opening women’s qualifying times up to any male who “self-identifies” as female is unfair, she noted, “because the end result will be that female qualifying times are made harder due to the added numbers achieving them.”

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who for decades fought for LGBT rights, said that allowing biological males to compete against women is utterly wrong. She warned in a Washington Post op-ed, that those who believe girls can compete and win against boys “denies a science.”

“Clearly that can’t be right. You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women,” Navratilova tweeted. “There must be some standards, and having a penis and competing as a woman would not fit that standard.”

After pressure from trans rights advocates, Navartilova deleted the tweet and apologized.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not scheduled a vote in the Senate on the Equality Act and there are no signs that he plans to anytime soon. The Trump administration opposes the legislation.

