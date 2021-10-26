Alabama governor directs state agencies to resist Biden’s ‘outrageous’ vaccine mandate

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2021

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey has instructed state agencies to resist Joe Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate for all federal employees.

Ivey signed an executive order forbidding executive branch agencies — which include agencies such as Medicaid, Mental Health and Human Resources — from penalizing employees or businesses for non-compliance with the federal vaccine mandate, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Biden ordered 2.1 million federal employees to get jabbed or face firing.

“The federal government’s outrageous overreach has simply given us no other option but to begin taking action, which is why I am issuing this executive order to fight these egregious COVID-19 vaccine mandates,” Ivey said in a statement.

Team Biden has also moved to force all companies with 100 or more employees to either test workers weekly or prove they are vaccinated.

Businesses that do not comply with Biden’s Covid mandates will face hefty fines.

Biden‘s sweeping Covid-19 vaccine mandates break his 2020 campaign promise that he wouldn’t make the shots mandatory.

During an October 2020 town hall event in Philadelphia, Biden rejected the idea of vaccine mandates when asked about it.

“You can’t say everyone has to do this,” Biden said of the vaccine, adding that he would encourage state and local leaders to decide if mandates were necessary.

Arizona became the first state to sue Biden over the mandate. Additionally, 24 Republican secretaries of state sent Biden a letter claiming the mandate was “disastrous and counterproductive” and that they would “seek every available legal option” to see the forthcoming rule nullified.”

Weeks before Biden announced he had lost his patience and was ordering the mandates, state lawmakers in Montana pre-empted federal action by passing an anti-mandate law that says an employer cannot “refuse employment” or “bar a person from employment” based on vaccination status.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief