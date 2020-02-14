Alabama Democrat calls for mandatory vasectomies for state’s dudes

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2020

A Democrat state representative in Alabama has introduced a bill which would make it mandatory for all men in Alabama over age 50 and all men in the state with three children to get vasectomies.

State Rep. Rolanda Hollis introduced HB238 on Thursday.

Hollis said her bill aims to “neutralize” the 2019 passage by Alabama’s legislature of the Human Life Protection Act which bans abortion with very few exceptions.

Hollis tweeted on Feb. 13: “The Vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system. This is to neutralize the abortion ban bill. The responsibility is not always on the women. It takes 2 to tangle. This will help prevent pregnancy as well as abortion of unwanted children. This bill is to help men become more accountable as well as women.”

The bill would require every Alabama man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.

HB238, the two-page bill proposed by Hollis, notes “under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

The bill also would mandate that each vasectomy occur at the respective man’s “own expense.”

The bill awaits further deliberation in the Alabama House Judiciary Committee.

During debate on the Human Life Protection Act last year, Hollis read the poem “If My Vagina was a Gun”, which critics say was her attempt to inject the gun rights issue into the pro-life discussion.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: