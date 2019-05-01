Aide admits he and Clinton used unsecure email for State Department business

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2019

A senior adviser to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton admitted under oath that both he and Clinton used her unsecure non-government email system to conduct official State Department business.

Jake Sullivan, who was also Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, revealed in a court-ordered deposition to government watchdog group Judicial Watch that he had not been concerned about Clinton’s use of a non-government email account, because it was not part of his job.

“Like Secretary Clinton has said herself, I wish she had used a State Department account,” Sullivan said. “It wasn’t really part of my job to be thinking about Secretary Clinton’s emails so I don’t think I sort of fell down directly in my job, but do I wish I had thought of it during the time we were at State. Of course. I mean, what human being at this point wouldn’t have thought of that?”

Judicial Watch released a transcript of the deposition on May 1.

In the questioning, Sullivan admitted that he had used his personal Gmail account at times for State Department business but denied that he had sent classified information to Clinton’s unsecured personal system.

After Judicial Watch pointed out that on January 26, 2010, Sullivan sent a classified email with the subject line “call sheet,” Sullivan testified: “When I sent this email, my best judgment was that none of the material in it was classified, and I felt comfortable sending the email on an unclassified system. The material has subsequently been upclassified but at the time that I sent it, I did not believe that it was classified.”

Judicial Watch said the court-ordered discovery “centered upon whether Clinton intentionally attempted to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by using a non-government email system and whether the State Department adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch’s FOIA request.”

Sullivan’s deposition is part of U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth’s order for senior officials — including Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes, Sullivan, and FBI official E.W. “Bill” Priestap – to respond under oath to Judicial Watch questions.

“A federal court wants answers on the Clinton email scandal and Mr. Sullivan is one of many witnesses Judicial Watch will question under oath,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is shameful that the Justice and State Departments continue to try to protect Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration on the email scandal.”

Judicial Watch previously released interrogatory responses given under oath by Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, in which he stated that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House, specifically, the Executive Office of the President.

