Ahead of Proud Boys rally, Portland police seized loads of weapons, shields from Antifa, BLM

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2020

Ahead of a small rally of 200-500 Proud Boys in Portland on Saturday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency and Mayor Ted Wheeler said it posed the “greatest threat we’ve faced so far.”

The Proud Boys rally dispersed around 1:30 p.m. and by 6 p.m. police had not reported any violence in connection with the demonstrations.

What police did find prior to the rally, which was largely unreported by the leftist media, was a van loaded with weapons and shields that was intended for Antifa, and buckets loaded with large rocks and liquid-filled condoms at a Black Lives Matter event held to protest the Proud Boys rally.

Law Enforcement Today reported that its sources within the Portland Police Department confirmed that the shields and weapons found loaded in a van on Wednesday were for Antifa.

“Despite rumors that have been circulating online, I can confirm that these shields and other weapons found within the van were in fact for self-proclaimed Antifa members,” the source told Law Enforcement Today. “Once we intercepted the delivery, we were immediately attacked as being ‘racist pigs’ for stopping them from receiving the items.”

At the site of the Black Lives Matter event, police said they seized several buckets full of large rocks as well as condoms “full of unknown liquid.” Condoms filled with urine have previously been used as weapons by Antifa thugs in Portland.

The Daily Mail reported that, at Saturday’s rally, a black member of the Proud Boys took the stage and proclaimed: “I am not an African American, I am an American,” while, just two miles away, left-wing organizers led the crowd in chants of “Nazis out” and “cops and Klan, hand in hand.”

Downtown Portland has seen over 100 consecutive days of rioting by leftist mobs that have destroyed property, set fires, looted stores, and assaulted many law enforcement officers. On Wednesday, video showed a rioter throwing a massive firebomb at police.

Law Enforcement Today noted that, in those 100-plus days, “not once did the city generate and distribute a bulletin requesting business owners to secure their dumpsters or A-frame signs.”

That only happened ahead of the Proud Boys rally.

The bulletin said: “There is an announced protest event scheduled for Saturday, September 26th, that is planned to begin in Delta park, but could move elsewhere. As a precautionary measure, the City of Portland requests commercial building owners and managers to keep dumpsters closed and locked. It is requested that dumpsters be moved indoors or to another secure location if possible. Also, it is requested that A-frame signs to be kept indoors as a precaution against their potential use as projectiles during protest activity.”

In a recent press conference, Gov. Brown allegedly cited what she believes to be a pattern that has repeatedly played out when “far-right” demonstrators hold rallies to “provoke counter-protests,” which she said turn into “violent street brawls.”

Brown said in a statement: “The First Amendment does not give anyone license to hurt or kill someone because of opposing political views. And when free expression is fueled by hate and coupled with intent to incite violence, then I need to do everything I can as governor to ensure the safety of Oregonians.”

Again, police reported no violence emanating from the Proud Boys rally on Saturday.

Law Enforcement Today also reported that Portland police were given the go-ahead to use CS gas at the Proud Boys rally, something that is banned at Antifa and BLM riots.

State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said: “We will not remove CS gas as a possibility from these events. Under this authority, we will make this available to not only state troopers, deputy sheriffs, but also Portland police officers.”

Outside of this past weekend’s rally and state of emergency, Mayor Wheeler said that his ban on CS gas remains “unchanged.”

“So, after this weekend when far-left violent protests continue every night as they have for the past 100 plus nights, law enforcement officers are again handcuffed in their crowd control efforts,” Law Enforcement Today noted. “Apparently, the threat the community has faced the last 100 plus nights does not warrant city officials to distribute specific bulletins to business owners, declare a state of emergency, or allow law enforcement to utilize the tools needed to protect and serve.”

