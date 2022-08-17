After losing by 37 points, Liz Cheney offers to win ‘most important election of all’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2022

With 99 percent of the vote in, Trump-backed Harriet Hageman steamrolled RINO Rep. Liz Cheney in Tuesday’s Wyoming Republican primary.

Hageman racked up 66 percent of the vote. Cheney got just 29 percent.

Lionized by a Democrat establishment that once despised her family name, never-Trumper Cheney used the occasion to elevate her moral stature and promote her aspirations: “Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” Cheney said.

Trump said in a statement after Cheney went down in defeat: “I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!

“Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a ‘tiny’ crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen. It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!”

After the 37-point shellacking at the hands of the candidate endorsed by her arch enemy, Cheney in her concession speech hinted she may make a run at the White House at some point, going so far as to compare herself to Abraham Lincoln.

BREAKING: Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/nwiLOzf9Aq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 17, 2022

Cheney’s proclamation stirred memories of the famous Lloyd Bentsen “You’re no Jack Kennedy” shot at Dan Quayle in the 1988 vice presidential debate.

Hageman said in her victory speech: “Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who is concerned that the game is becoming more and more rigged against them. What Wyoming has shown today is that while it may not be easy, we can dislodge entrenched politicians who believe they’ve risen above the people they are supposed to represent.”

Thank you, Wyoming! pic.twitter.com/vZbdeKE6D9 — Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) August 17, 2022

Alaska

Former Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who has been endorsed by Trump, advanced from her primary for Alaska’s at-large congressional seat.

The special election is being held to replace the late Republican Rep. Don Young.

Palin, Republican Nick Begich, and Democrat Mary Peltola have all been projected to advance to November’s general election for the state’s sole U.S. House seat.

In the general election in November, the state will use ranked choice voting, where the candidate to receive more than 50 percent of the vote prevails in the election. If no candidate gets more than half of the votes, the candidate with the fewest votes gets knocked out and any voters who chose that eliminated candidate as their first pick has their second choice votes applied to the applicable candidates. The process continues until one candidate receives more than half of the votes.

On the Senate side, Incumbent GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and former Alaska commissioner of administration Kelly Tshibaka, who has Trump’s endorsement, are among the candidates who will advance to the November general election.

The other two candidates who will advance to the general election have yet to be determined. Patricia Chesbro, a Democrat, was in third and garnered nearly 10,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to Murkowski’s 66,268 and Tshibaka’s 61,225, according to Alaska primary election results from the Associated Press.

A total of 19 individuals competed in the top-four primary election, with all candidates listed on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation.

