‘After Death’: New film from ‘Sound of Freedom’ studio already getting rave reviews

October 25, 2023

Angel Studios, which brought the world the box office hit “Sound of Freedom”, is set to release “After Death”, a Christian-centric film which explores what happens when we die.

The film, based on the testimonies of people who have had near death experiences, will hit movie theaters on Oct. 27.

One critic described “After Death” as a “provocative, well-edited, fair and balanced documentary about the afterlife.”

“Regardless of whether you’re religious, agnostic, spiritual or atheist, you’ll have plenty of food for thought throughout this illuminating documentary. At a running time of 1 hour and 50 minutes, After Death finds just the right balance between entertaining the audience and provoking the audience intellectually as well as emotionally,” wrote movie critic Avi Offer on his website.

MovieGuide.org noted: ” ‘After Death’ is a fascinating, inspiring look into the nature of thousands of near death experiences. It explores the scientific evidence, the encounters people have had, and how the experiences affected them and their lives afterwards. ‘After Death’ has wonderful special effects that help make it a cinematic experience. Best of all, however, it has a strong Christian worldview promoting hope, love, purpose, meaning, and life. It encourages viewers to stop and consider Eternity. It also tells viewers, ‘What we say and do really matters.’ ”

MovieGuide cited a scene in the film where a man “relates how his family rejected him when he returned from a near death experience and talked about what Jesus told him about the importance of love.”

Mike McGranaghan from the Aisle Seat movie website wrote that “After Death” provides an “uplifting contemplation” on its subject matter: “Regardless of where you land on the issue, listening to the stories related in After Death is consistently captivating. Your opinion on the concept of an afterlife will be challenged and brought into greater focus. You come away with enough thought-provoking ideas to keep your mind active for days.”

Angel Studios said “After Death” is following in the footsteps of “Sound of Freedom”, as it has already achieved 87 percent of its presale target by selling almost 146,000 tickets ahead of its release.

“Sound of Freedom” is the 10th highest grossing movie at the U.S. box office this year with over $184 million in domestic receipts. “Sound of Freedom” beat out major Hollywood franchises such as “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”.

