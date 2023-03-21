African journalist Simon Ateba explains epic showdown with White House press secretary

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2023

At a White House press briefing on Monday, Today News Africa chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba confronted press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for “making a mockery of the First Amendment” by not taking his questions for several months.

“This is not China. This is not Russia. What you are doing, you’re making a mockery of the First Amendment,” Ateba said. “It’s been seven months you’ve not called on me. I’m saying that’s not right.”

Ateba told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night that Jean-Pierre “doesn’t even need to like my accent, doesn’t even need to like what I look like” or “where I come from. They look down on me. They don’t respect the First Amendment.”

Not surprisingly, as Ateba was taking a stand for the First Amendment, other “reporters” at the briefing were taking the side of their Team Biden overlords.

Carlson slammed the reporters who pushed back against Ateba: “Outrageous doesn’t even describe what we just played for you,” the host said after broadcasting a clip of the exchange. “So here you have the White House press secretary whose job it is to answer questions from journalists on behalf of the entire American population hijacking the event to promote a TV show and then screaming at a guy who wants his questions answered.”

“And then the other shills in the room don’t take the side of their fellow journalist, but take the side of the lady at the front to whom they were actually beholden and try and shut down Simon Ateba. Who did that? This is a partial list that would include Jeff Mason of Reuters who should be ashamed, Brian Karem of CNN, Associated Press correspondent Zeke Miller.”

Fox News contributor Joe Concha noted of Jean-Pierre: “She only calls on those she deems as friendly, and then she’ll call on Peter Doocy because obviously she knows that’s something that’s going to be called out on the most-watched cable news network in the country if she does not.”

“Karine Jean-Pierre is a lot like her boss. She doesn’t answer any tough questions. … This is the least transparent presidency of our lifetime.”

