Add Zuckerberg cash to the growing list of Maricopa County election ‘irregularities’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2021

Maricopa County received nearly $3 million in 2020 from the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), a leftist non-profit which is heavily funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a report said.

According to the Capital Research Center (CRC), which investigates nonprofits and foundations, the funds went to “Maricopa County election officials.”

“No one knows who accepted it or where it went,” Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted in an April 19 report.

“However, until the nonprofit grant paperwork surfaces and the MCBOS (Maricopa County Board of Supervisors) answers the public’s outraged questions, we’re totally in the dark.”

The “Zuckerbucks” incident is now added to a long list of alleged irregularities in Maricopa County in 2020, Hoft noted. The board of supervisors, he wrote:

Also repeatedly violated the chain of custody of the 2.1 million ballots from the 2020 election which this Board is legally responsible for safeguarding.

Under their watch things like shredded ballots ended up in a dumpster;

Doors were left wide open at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC);

A gigantic, mysterious fire occurred at a chicken farm owned by one of the supervisors of the MCBOS; and,

All of the ballots were without the AZ Senate’s permission literally moved out of the MCTEC and then brought back home again (who knows where these ballots went for a ride and how many never came back).

“The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has consistently blocked, politically harassed, and refused the Arizona Senate from auditing the results of the 2020 Election,” Hoft concluded

CTCL “is the deep-pocketed liberal advocacy group subsidized by Big Tech oligarchs and radical philanthropists. The center received $350 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan,” WorldTribune.com columnist Michelle Malkin noted in January.

CTCL solicited over 1,100 applications from across the country in the 2020 election cycle for its “Covid-19 Response Grant Program” to “provide funding to U.S. local election offices” that steered voters toward alternatives to traditional voting.

“The pandemic provided a handy ruse to sabotage our regular Election Day experience through less transparent, more manipulable absentee and vote-by-mail mechanisms,” Malkin noted.

The Capital Research Center’s Scott Walter reported that about $3 million of those “Zuckerbucks” went to Maricopa County, adding that CTCL won’t release detailed information on exactly how the money was used.

“501(c)(3) charities, of all the nonprofit varieties, are absolutely and explicitly prohibited from this exact type of partisan political influence and interference in elections,” Hoft noted. “Didn’t matter to Zuckerberg and his billionaire friends, the nonprofit charity middleman, and the county election officials who accepted these ‘charitable’ gifts in 2020, all across the U.S., especially in swing states and in red states which these billionaires intended to turn blue.”

A comprehensive audit of Maricop County’s 2020 ballots is set to begin on April 22.

