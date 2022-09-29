Adam Schiff meets with members of Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2022

Democrats like to compare Jan. 6 protesters to Nazis but apparently don’t have any problem meeting with actual Nazis

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who pushed the Trump-Russia hoax as hard as anyone, invited neo-Nazis serving in Ukraine’s Azov Battalion to the U.S. Capitol and met with them on Monday.

“The American Left is openly aligning itself with Nazis while painting its domestic political opposition as Nazis who present a danger to democracy,” Sean Adl-Tabatabai noted in a Sept. 27 News Punch analysis.

How quickly they seem to forget.

Just three years ago, 40 U.S. senators signed a letter demanding that the Azov Battalion be added to a list of terrorist organizations.

In 2018, Washington passed a spending bill that specifically banned funding for the regiment, which California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna referred to as “the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion fighting in Ukraine.”

When it was reported that the Azov Battalion was in the thick of the fight against Russia’s invasion this year, however, Democrats and their legacy media allies treated them more as heroes than terrorists, critics say.

During a German television report from Izium, Ukraine on Sept. 21, a Ukrainian tank with a swastika painted on it rolls by.

Reuters “fact checkers” determined that the tank was displaying an ancient Hindu symbol of wisdom and not a Nazi swastika.

According to Reuters fact checkers, a Ukrainian tank was displaying an ancient Hindu symbol of wisdom, not a Nazi swastika, as Russian disinformation channels claimed https://t.co/QTh4nv01Gv — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 22, 2022

Earlier this month, an image, also from Izium, published by the presidential office of Ukraine showed President Volodymyr Zelensky with a Ukrainian soldier in the background wearing a Nazi patch.

The skull and crossbones patch is the same as a logo used by Hitler’s 3rd SS Panzer Division “Totenkopf” during World War II, only it has been updated to have the skull wearing headphones, reports said.

After the image went viral, Zelensky’s office altered the set of photos from his trip to Izium and removed the image of the armed guard wearing the SS-style patch.

A group of Ukrainian female soldiers who also met with Schiff and other senators on Monday reportedly claimed while meeting the Congress members that they found corpses of children who had been tortured and killed by the Russians. There is no evidence to support those claims.

During their visit, the Ukrainian soldiers reportedly thanked the U.S. Congress for the billions in aid it has approved thus far … and then asked for more.

