Accounts payable: Black Lives Matter issues its demands to the DNC

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2020

The Marxist co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement has delivered a list of demands the group wants included in the Democratic Party’s 2020 platform. Any objections?

Speaking at the Democratic National Convention’s virtual party platform meeting on Monday, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors issued a list of “around 10” amendments to the party platform which included reparations; enacting the BREATHE Act; defunding police; changing policing tactics such as abolishing mandatory minimums; repealing and replacing the 1994 crime bill; decriminalizing and expunging drug-related charges; and removing police from schools, reports say.

“Without the sea changes our movement recommended for the 2020 Democratic platform, any claims to allyship and solidarity with our work to fight for Black liberation are for naught,” Cullors said during the online event.

“Without making the necessary recommitments and revisions, can any of you here truly stand up and say, ‘My party is the party of principles?’ ”

Cullors added: “Until and unless our leaders become signatory to the BREATHE Act, to legislation that eliminates the federal government’s ability to give multi-million dollars to grants to militarize police forces, dismantles punitive policings like ICE, Border Patrol, and the DEA and the use of surveillance systems being used to target protesters and bans the use of police agencies to suppress political dissent, the Democratic party of today will be remembered as the party of complicity.”

The BREATHE Act, unveiled by socialist Democrat Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, would close prisons and immigration detention centers, end gang databases, allow incarcerated convicts and illegal immigrants to vote, and eliminate life sentences, among other measures.

Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said in a Fox News interview about the BREATHE Act:

“I have looked at the congresswomen’s bill. It is clearly a serious effort to compete in the woke Olympics. I would give it a 9.7. As an American who feels gratitude, not hatred for my country though, the only way I know how to improve their bill is with a shredder.”

Democrats have been divided on how far left they will allow the Black Lives Matter movement to take them. Most in general seem to agree on police reform, but progressives want law enforcement abolished – or “defunded” – all together.

All of the amendments proposed by Cullors on Monday were rejected by the DNC without a vote.

