According to CNBC, Texas is worst state to live in? Really?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2023

CNBC has determined that Texas sucks.

That’s right, CNBC has declared the Lone Star State the worst state in the union to reside in. Of course the list of most desirable states has an unstated criteria: Better dead than Red.

In deciding which (cough, Red, cough) states you should avoid, CNBC used 10 criteria, including crime rates, environmental quality, and health care, USA Today dutifully reported this week.

And then there is the decisive “Life, Health & Inclusion” category. That category places the utmost importance on “inclusiveness in state laws such as reproductive rights, protections against discrimination, and voting rights.”

The other name for the category, which USA Today somehow seems to have forgotten to mention, is “woke.” That is, a state is no better than a hellhole unless it allows abortion on demand, trans surgeries for children, and has no voter ID.

CNBC alloted 350 possible points to each state. Those with the least woke points are declared the worst places to live.

As USA Today put it: “Texas received 53 out of 350 points for its 2023 Life, Health & Inclusion score, giving it an F in its Top States grade and the lowest nationwide, securing its number one spot on the list.”

The rest of the bottom 10, not surprisingly, are all red states: Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Missouri, Indiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Florida.

That all of these states have either passed laws restricting abortion, opposing trans surgeries for kids and biological males playing in women’s sports, and supporting voter integrity is just a coincidence.

CNBC awarded Vermont an A+ in “Life, Health and Inclusion” category, vaulting the Democrat bastion to the best place to live spot.

Again not surprisingly, the top 10 best states to live and work in according to CNBC are all blue states.

Following Vermont are: Maine, New Jersey, Minnesota, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Connecticut.

New Jersey at No. 3? What about the Monmouth poll last year which found that 59% of New Jersey residents said they want to leave their state at some point?

Those residents probably aren’t getting many points in the CNBC “Life, Health & Inclusion” ratings so good riddance anyway, right?

