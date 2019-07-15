‘Absolutely legit’: Disgraced UK ambassador vouched for Russia ‘dossier’ author

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2019

Kim Darroch, who resigned as UK Ambassador to the U.S. after his anti-Trump tirades were leaked to the press, was a fan of Christopher Steele and his Democrat-funded dossier, a report said.

Darroch reportedly told a U.S. official that Steele was “absolutely legit,” according to documents leaked to the Mail.

The documents which noted Darroch’s praise for Steele were leaked days after several anti-Trump messages Darroch sent to Downing Street from 2017 to present were published in the British press.

Darroch resigned on July 10 after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would “no longer deal” with him. Trump branded the ambassador a “pompous fool” in a Twitter post.

Steele, in producing the dossier and several of its false or unsubstantiated claims, was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.

The new reporting on Darroch’s lauding of Steele backs up previous reporting on the disgraced ambassador.

An article by the New Yorker in 2018 claimed that “as word of the dossier began to spread through Washington” back in 2016, “a former State Department official recalls a social gathering where he danced around the subject with the British Ambassador, Sir Kim Darroch … After exchanging cryptic hints, to make sure that they were both in the know, he asked the Ambassador, ‘Is this guy Steele legit?’ The Ambassador replied, ‘Absolutely.’ ”

In May, California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, formally asked Trump to push outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May for answers as to whether British officials supported intelligence-gathering activities targeted at Trump campaign associates or coordinated in any way with Steele.

A Department of Justice investigation into potential wrongdoing by federal authorities who cited Steele’s materials is ongoing.

In another leaked memo, Darroch called Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal “diplomatic vandalism.” The memo was written after then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visited Washington in a failed attempt to persuade Trump not to abandon the Iran accord.

“The outcome illustrated the paradox of this White House: you got exceptional access, seeing everyone short of the president; but on the substance, the administration is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism, seemingly for ideological and personality reasons — it was Obama’s deal,” Darroch wrote.

