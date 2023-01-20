Abortion more unpopular than ever, but don’t tell the Left

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2023

In its first post-Roe v Wade gathering, the March for Life on Friday celebrated 50 years of standing for the unborn.

Days earlier, a new poll showed a solid majority of Americans support stronger pro-life laws two years after Donald J Trump became the first U.S. president to attend and speak at a March for Life rally.

More than two-thirds of Americans (69%) would support ending all abortion no later than the first trimester, including nearly three out of four women (72%) and nearly half (49%) of all surveyed Democrats.

The poll found 44% of people want increased abortion restrictions, including not allowing abortion at all (8%), allowing abortion only to save the life of the mother (10%), or in the case of rape or incest (26%). Only one in five voters believe abortion should be available at any point in pregnancy, without restriction.

The Marist poll, sponsored in partnership with the Knights of Columbus, “shows a strong pro-life majority more in line with recent Republican pro-life legislation than the Democrat Party platform, which calls for taxpayer-funded abortion until birth,” Ben Johnson wrote for LifeNews.com.

The survey found:

• 78% of Americans oppose forcing taxpayers to fund abortion overseas;

• 60% of Americans oppose forcing taxpayers to fund abortion in the United States;

• 94% oppose sex-selective abortions (because of the child’s sex);

• 77% say people with religious objections should not be legally required to carry out abortions

• 60% of Americans oppose aborting a child because the child has been diagnosed with Down syndrome;

• 55% say employers with religious objections should not be forced to pay for abortion coverage in their employees’ insurance; and

• 91% of Americans, including 88% of Democrats, support the work of pro-life pregnancy resource centers.

Ryan Bomberger, chief creative officer and co-founder of The Radiance Foundation, said that “the national wound of abortion — 64 million lives deep — can never be healed by hucksters offering their latest pink bandages of fake feminism. It can only be healed by a renewing of our hearts and minds, prompted by moral laws and a spiritual revival.”

Jameson Taylor, director of Policy and Legislative Affairs for AFA Action — and someone who helped draft the pro-life law that led to the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs case and led the coalition to get it passed — told Fox News Digital: “The constant witness of the March for Life is a major reason Roe v. Wade was reversed. Having led the effort to pass the Mississippi bill that overturned Roe, I drew inspiration and joy from my own memories of rallying in D.C., knowing that so many people are committed to the pro-life cause.”

Taylor added, “Today, more than ever, the fight is ours to win or lose. Abortion is still legal in the vast majority of states. Now, we need people to show up at their state capitols and lobby for life. We need effective state laws that will protect women and children from abortion.”

States led by leftist governors and legislatures are ignoring the 69 percent of Americans who say they want significant limits on abortion.

Minnesota’s legislature is set to pass a radical abortion bill which would legalize taxpayer-funded on-demand abortion for all.

The Protect Reproductive Options Act (PROA), the first bill Democrats introduced in both the state House and Senate this session, “would repeal dozens of the state’s protections for women and babies and expand legal immunity for abortions up until the moment of birth and beyond,” The Federalist’s Jordan Boyd noted.

The bill is supported by Planned Parenthood, allies in the leftist press, and the Biden administration. Legal experts say it goes “far beyond any interpretation of the Minnesota Supreme Court case Doe v. Gomez,” the state’s version of Roe v. Wade.

“Cattle and reptiles will have more legal protections in Minnesota than Minnesota’s vulnerable preborn children. Legal penalties for animal cruelty in Minnesota range from misdemeanor up to a felony while there is no criminal penalty for leaving a preborn child to die on a cold metal table,” Renee Carlson, general counsel at True North Legal, said in remarks to the state Senate ahead of voting on the legislation.

If passed by both chambers, the legislation will head to Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s desk, where he is expected to sign it into law.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday released a report which admitted the court has yet to uncover who leaked the draft of the decision to overturn Roe v Wade tot he media.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish