Abortion advocate Biden proclaims Covid vaccine is the ‘godly thing to do’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2021

In a call with faith leaders earlier this month, Joe Biden urged those in church leadership to mobilize their congregations to get the Covid vaccine.

“You know — and I don’t, you know — some people think that’s an imposition on people’s freedom. I think it’s the — a godly thing to do,” Biden said.

“Protect your brother and sister. That’s what this is about. It’s about protecting people. It’s a patriotic duty I think we have,” Biden added. “When they’re in your sanctuaries, you can talk to them about what we have to do, what’s available, and not to be fearful — not to be fearful getting the vaccine.”

In addition to “the godly thing to do,” Biden added, “I think [getting vaccinated is] more than a patriotic duty; I think it’s a moral duty.”

Biden constantly defines himself as a devout Catholic, but several Catholic bishops say he can’t define himself as such given his advocacy for abortion on demand.

“When he says he is a devout Catholic, we bishops have the responsibility to correct him,” Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann said in an interview last month with Catholic World Report.

Biden “should stop defining himself as a devout Catholic, and acknowledge that his view on abortion is contrary to Catholic moral teaching,” Naumann said.

Meanwhile, about 40 percent of Marines have chosen not to receive covid vaccines, for a declination rate of 38.9 percent, reports say.

The declination rate at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, one of the prominent Marine Corps bases, was far higher, at 57 percent. Of 26,400 Marines who have been offered vaccinations, 15,100 have chosen not to receive them, a number that includes both II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installation East — Camp Lejeune.

Last month, a group of Democrat lawmakers called on Biden to issue a “waiver of informed consent” to make getting vaccinated against Covid-19 mandatory for all U.S. military service members.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief